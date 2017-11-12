 Skip Nav
Kate Middleton's Earrings Are a Ray of Sunshine on a Cloudy Day

Kate Middleton observed the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony from the balcony of the Foreign Office in Whitehall. It's an occasion the duchess usually attends in a simple black coat and fascinator — this time, she chose a double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana design with gold buttons. Kate swept up her hair and completed her outfit with a Philip Treacy hat, revealing her Oscar de la Renta Pearl Sun Star Button Earrings ($175). The bursting design added undeniable glow to Kate's look, making her the ray of sunshine at the rather somber occasion. Read on to zoom in on Kate's jewelry, and if you like her pearls, shop the exact pair along with some alternatives ahead.

Kate's Exact Oscar de la Renta Earrings
Charming Charlie Star Burst Earrings
One Kings Lane Vintage Chanel Flower Pearl Clip Earrings
ASOS Occasion Flower Pearl Stud Earrings
Lizzie Fortunato Golden Hour Earrings
Oscar de la Renta Crystal & Faux Pearl Stud Earrings
