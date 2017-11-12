Kate Middleton Oscar de la Renta Earrings
Kate Middleton's Earrings Are a Ray of Sunshine on a Cloudy Day
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Kate Middleton's Earrings Are a Ray of Sunshine on a Cloudy Day
Kate Middleton observed the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony from the balcony of the Foreign Office in Whitehall. It's an occasion the duchess usually attends in a simple black coat and fascinator — this time, she chose a double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana design with gold buttons. Kate swept up her hair and completed her outfit with a Philip Treacy hat, revealing her Oscar de la Renta Pearl Sun Star Button Earrings ($175). The bursting design added undeniable glow to Kate's look, making her the ray of sunshine at the rather somber occasion. Read on to zoom in on Kate's jewelry, and if you like her pearls, shop the exact pair along with some alternatives ahead.
Pearl Sun Star Button Earrings
$175
from Oscar de la Renta
Pearl Sun Star Button Earrings
$175
from Oscar de la Renta
Star Burst Clip-on Earrings
$8
from Charming charlie
Chanel Flower Pearl Clip Earrings
$399
Golden Hour Earrings
$265
from shopbop.com
Crystal & Faux Pearl Stud Earrings
$165
from Saks Fifth Avenue
0previous images
-18more images