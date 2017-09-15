 Skip Nav
The Real History Behind Kate Middleton's Royal Jewelry

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her perfectly crafted sense of style, and that extends to her glittering accessories. A decade ago, Kate Middleton wasn't really one for major sparkle. But access to Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry vault could turn any woman into a bling-lover. Kate has been lucky to wear heritage pieces either as loans or as gifts, including her diamond-encrusted Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II badge.

We've tracked down the history of all the special pieces that Kate has added to her wardrobe. From diamond-encrusted brooches with deep meanings to tricky tiaras, here's a look at the many diamonds the birthday girl has worn — so far.

The Halo Tiara
New Zealand Fern Brooch
Princess Diana's Engagement Ring
The Maple-Leaf Brooch
The Nizam of Hyderabad Necklace
The Lotus Tiara
The Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara
The Queen Mother's Fringe Earrings
