The Real History Behind Kate Middleton's Royal Jewelry

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her perfectly crafted sense of style, and that extends to her glittering accessories. A decade ago, Kate Middleton wasn't really one for major sparkle. But access to Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry vault could turn any woman into a bling-lover. Kate has been lucky to wear heritage pieces either as loans or as gifts, including her diamond-encrusted Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II badge.

We've tracked down the history of all the special pieces that Kate has added to her wardrobe. From diamond-encrusted brooches with deep meanings to tricky tiaras, here's a look at the many diamonds the birthday girl has worn — so far.