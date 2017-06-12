 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Kate Middleton Picked a Low-Key Outfit to Visit Those Affected by the London Attacks
Celebrity Style
14 Stars Who Have Been In on the Braless Trend For a Long Time
Spring Fashion
How 3 Women Made the Same Outfit Work For Day and Night
Fashion Instagrams
8 Stores 20-Somethings Should Shop That Aren't Zara or H&M
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 3  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Kate Middleton Picked a Low-Key Outfit to Visit Those Affected by the London Attacks

If there's one outfit Kate Middleton can trust, it's her Rebecca Taylor tweed suit. On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived to King's College Hospital to meet staff and patients affected by the London terrorist attacks. It seemed fashion was the last thing on Kate's mind as she shook hands and smiled at the hospital staff in the designer two-piece she's worn several times. The simple outfit set the right tone for Kate's rather serious visit thanks to its subdued navy color. The last time Kate wore these easy separates, she was visiting children in a London hospital. Scroll on for a closer look.

Related
I Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsKate MiddletonSuitsRebecca TaylorCelebrity Style
Join The Conversation
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Sneakers Will Replace Your Favorite Stan Smiths
by Marina Liao
Why Didn't Prince Charles Marry Camilla?
The Royals
Prince Charles May Never Have Married Diana If This Hadn't Happened
by Annie Gabillet
How Did King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain Meet?
Queen Letizia
The Story Behind Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI's Love
by Alessandra Foresto
Princess Diana's Interview With Martin Bashir Video
The Royals
16 Truth Bombs Princess Diana Dropped in That Infamous BBC Interview
by Caitlin Hacker
Tony Awards Red Carpet Dresses 2017
Award Season
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds