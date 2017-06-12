Kate Middleton Picked a Low-Key Outfit to Visit Those Affected by the London Attacks

If there's one outfit Kate Middleton can trust, it's her Rebecca Taylor tweed suit. On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived to King's College Hospital to meet staff and patients affected by the London terrorist attacks. It seemed fashion was the last thing on Kate's mind as she shook hands and smiled at the hospital staff in the designer two-piece she's worn several times. The simple outfit set the right tone for Kate's rather serious visit thanks to its subdued navy color. The last time Kate wore these easy separates, she was visiting children in a London hospital. Scroll on for a closer look.