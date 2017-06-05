 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
British Prime Minister Says "Enough Is Enough" After Recent London Attacks
Digital Life
The Latest Social Media Challenge Is a Game Everyone Played as a Kid
Donald Trump
Bernie Sanders Can't Keep It Together After Hearing Trump Applaud Universal Health Care
Ivanka Trump
The Irony of Ivanka Trump Expressing Support For the LGBTQ Community

Theresa May Comments on the London Bridge Attacks

British Prime Minister Says "Enough Is Enough" After Recent London Attacks

On June 6, British Prime Minister Theresa May addressed the UK following the third terrorist attack in Britain in the last three months. "We believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face," May said, referring to the horrific attacks that occurred this past March, again in May at an Ariana Grande concert, and once more over the weekend when a white van struck several pedestrians on the London Bridge and three attackers stabbed passersby at nearby Borough Market.

May said the increasing terrorist attacks are being copied by individuals who have a perverse ideology of the Islamic religion. "It is an ideology that claims our western values of freedom, democracy and human rights are incompatible with the religion of Islam . . . [it is] a perversion of the truth."

May also called for prominent changes in the way the UK addressed the threat of terrorism, including new regulations on websites and internet service providers that allow "safe space[s]" for terrorists. "We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach international agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning. And we need to do everything we can at home to reduce the risks of extremism online."

ADVERTISEMENT

The prime minister also called out the UK's own issues with extremism, saying, "We need to live our lives not in a series of separated, segregated communities, but as one truly United Kingdom . . . Enough is enough . . . We must come together, we must pull together, and united we will take on and defeat our enemies."

President Donald Trump also issued several statements about the recent London attacks on Twitter, calling for a reinstatement of his blocked travel ban "as an extra level of safety!" Read what else he had to say below.





Image Source: Getty / Leon Neal
Join the conversation
World News
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Ivanka Trump
by Terry Carter
Blogger Shows Belly Outline on Instagram
Body Positivity
by Terry Carter
Tarte Sex Kitten Eyeliner
Beauty Trends
by Terry Carter
Selena Gomez Buys House in Studio City, California
Selena Gomez
by Terry Carter
Startup Offering Teen Blood Transfusions
Digital Life
1 Startup Thinks Blood Transfusions From Teens Could Slow Aging
by Eleanor Sheehan
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds