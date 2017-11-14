 Skip Nav
0
15 Pieces of Jewelry That Kate Middleton Wears on the Daily

Much as we'd like to imagine otherwise, a tiara and heirloom diamonds are not entirely the appropriate attire for the likes of the school run or a quick trip to the shops, so what's a royal mom to wear on a day-to-day basis? Since Kate Middleton became the Duchess of Cambridge six years ago, she has mastered the art of subtle luxe when it comes to her everyday jewelry choices, mixing up historic pieces, low-key staples, designer diamonds, and semiprecious stones. We've gathered together all of her favorite go-to items . . .

Anoushka Pearl Drop Earrings
Cartier Ballon Bleu Watch
Princess Diana's Sapphire and Diamond Earrings
Kiki McDonough Lauren Leaf Earrings
Mappin and Webb Empress Earrings and Pendant
Kiki McDonough Citrine Pear Drop Earrings
Cassandra Goad Temple of Heaven Earrings
Monica Vinader Siren Wire Earrings
Asprey Diamond Button Pendant
Brora Gold Charm Earrings
Soru Baroque Mother-of-Pearl Earrings
G. Collins & Sons Tanzonite and Diamond Earrings
Tiffany Diamonds By The Yard Bracelet
Kiki McDonough Green Amethyst Oval Drop Earrings
Oscar de la Renta Hammered Disc Pearl Earrings
