15 Pieces of Jewelry That Kate Middleton Wears on the Daily

Much as we'd like to imagine otherwise, a tiara and heirloom diamonds are not entirely the appropriate attire for the likes of the school run or a quick trip to the shops, so what's a royal mom to wear on a day-to-day basis? Since Kate Middleton became the Duchess of Cambridge six years ago, she has mastered the art of subtle luxe when it comes to her everyday jewelry choices, mixing up historic pieces, low-key staples, designer diamonds, and semiprecious stones. We've gathered together all of her favorite go-to items . . .