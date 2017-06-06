 Skip Nav
All Eyes Are Glued on Kendall Jenner's Ginormous Diamond Ring
All Eyes Are Glued on Kendall Jenner's Ginormous Diamond Ring

Kendall Jenner stepped out with rumored beau ASAP Rocky while in New York wearing a simple gray sweatshirt, oversize blazer, and high-waisted jeans. She finished off her look with the same pair of stark white boots and mini Dolce & Gabbana bag she accessorized with at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

At first glance, it might seem like the supermodel's outfit is totally casual — until you spot that sparkly diamond band on a certain finger. Kendall upped the hype with this massive sparkler, and while we're not sure if it's an engagement ring, promise ring, or just some extra shine, it definitely makes her entire outfit. Have a look at the dazzling ring ahead.

Guys, Kendall Jenner Might Have Started a New Trend With These Double-Sided Pants

ASAP Rocky Celebrity Street Style Kendall Jenner Models Celebrity Style Rings
