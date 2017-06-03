 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
We Would Chase After Kendall Jenner Too If We Saw Her in This Dress
Kate Middleton
I Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
Spring Fashion
How the Picnic Basket Became Spring's Must-Have Bag
Personal Essay
I Wore Heels to Work For 2 Weeks — and I Paid
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 5  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
We Would Chase After Kendall Jenner Too If We Saw Her in This Dress

Kendall Jenner's headed to the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic and of course she found the perfect little Spring dress to arrive in. The star wore an off-the-shoulder floral ensemble with a slightly fared hem and matching belt, which were small nods to the mod style. Kendall even ditched her heels for a pair of white ankle boots. It seems her outfit stopped traffic as fans ran after her on the street. We don't blame them though. We would chase after Kendall too if we spotted her in the floral dress.

Related
Kendall Jenner Is Single-Handedly Making the Waist Bag a Thing in 2017

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity Street StyleSummer FashionKendall JennerGet The LookSummerModelsCelebrity StyleDressesBootsShopping
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Food Video
Cotton Candy Is the Sweetest Way to Upgrade Your S'mores
by Brandi Milloy
Pippa Middleton Wedding Guest Pictures
Pippa Middleton
by Marcia Moody
Flounder Fish Stick Recipe
Food Video
Go Under the Sea with Ariel's Fish Sticks Recipe (Sorry Flounder!)
by Megan Lutz
Link Chain Choker Trend
Chokers
This 1 Necklace Is Replacing Your Favorite Choker
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Adriana Lima's Different Looks
Adriana Lima
23 Times We Almost Didn't Recognize Adriana Lima
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds