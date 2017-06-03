We Would Chase After Kendall Jenner Too If We Saw Her in This Dress

Kendall Jenner's headed to the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic and of course she found the perfect little Spring dress to arrive in. The star wore an off-the-shoulder floral ensemble with a slightly fared hem and matching belt, which were small nods to the mod style. Kendall even ditched her heels for a pair of white ankle boots. It seems her outfit stopped traffic as fans ran after her on the street. We don't blame them though. We would chase after Kendall too if we spotted her in the floral dress.