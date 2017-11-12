It's Kim Kardashian's Baby Shower, and She'll Wear a Tiny Little Crop Top If She Wants To

Kim Kardashian celebrated her third baby shower with a "Tea for three" themed party. She and Kanye are expecting via surrogate around Christmas, and that's more than enough reason to decorate with cherry blossom trees and an abundance of white flowers. For the occasion, Kim slipped into a bandeau-style gray crop top and matching midi skirt. This has been Kim's signature as of late: sexy, natural, and simple. She invited friends and family, including sister Khloé (who wore an asymmetrical Self-Portrait dress) and Chrissy Teigen. Read on to see and shop their looks for a festive update to your wardrobe.