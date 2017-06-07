You Could So Easily DIY Kim Kardashian's Chanel Bikini

Kim Kardashian recently pranced around in two different black bikinis drinking Casamigos tequila. The liquor company was founded by George Clooney and Cindy Crawford's husband, Rande Gerber, which makes it pretty fancy-schmancy if you ask us. Obviously, this calls for a high-fashion swimsuit. Being that Kim is a fan of the designer logo style, we weren't surprised to spot Chanel's interlocking Cs on the bottom of her string two-piece.

While we're betting Kim sourced her design from some vintage trove, you could easily DIY this look for yourself. All it takes are your most basic swimsuit and the addition of a belt, brooch, or Chanel pin. Scroll for all the inspiration and tequila shots you'll need, then shop the finest beachwear accessories you could ever dream of.