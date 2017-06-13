6/13/17 6/13/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian in Blue Pinstripe Suit If Kim Kardashian's Worn an Outfit Like This Before, It Wasn't in Our Lifetime June 13, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 4 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Don't get us wrong, Kim Kardashian has worn her fair share of sophisticated dresses for red carpet events (she's sported a long, covered-up cape dress in both black and white), but as far as suits go, Kim hasn't worn many. When she does opt for coordinated separates, they're usually finished with an unbelievable plunging neckline that allows her to bare some cleavage. There's nothing wrong with that — but there's also nothing wrong with Kim's latest look for the Forbes Women's Summit: a deep blue pinstripe suit with a double-breasted blazer and matching trousers. Perhaps we have the rise of the new power suit to thank for Kim's modest moment as she follows in the footsteps of stars like Rihanna and Victoria Beckham, who are adopting elevated new shapes into their wardrobes. Scroll to see how Kim paired the power suit with stilettos, then shop her notable outfit. Shop Brands Comme des Garcons · Veronica Beard · Polo Ralph Lauren · HUGO · Topshop · H&M Image Source: Getty Image Source: Getty / Gotham Image Source: Getty / Gotham Image Source: Getty / Gotham Image Source: Getty / Gotham Comme des Garcons pinstripe long tail blazer $1,770 $1,062 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Comme des Garcons Blazers Farfetch Blazers Ganni pinstripe blazer $237.06 $165.94 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Farfetch Blazers Veronica Beard Women's Taylor Lace-Up Pinstripe Blazer $595 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Veronica Beard Blazers Farfetch Pants Victoria Victoria Beckham pinstripe trousers $573.65 $401.55 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Farfetch Pants Polo Ralph Lauren Pinstripe wool high-rise trousers $256 $154 from mytheresa Buy Now See more Polo Ralph Lauren Pants MODA OPERANDI Pants MONSE Pinstriped Wool Culottes $850 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Pants HUGO Virgin Wool Blazer $329 from STYLEBOP.com Buy Now See more HUGO Blazers Topshop Pinstripe cigarette trousers $55 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Pants Bloomingdale's Blazers Dylan Gray Pinstripe Blazer - 100% Exclusive $198 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Blazers H&M Pinstriped Suit Pants $49.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Pants Share this post Celebrity Street StyleGet The LookKim KardashianSuitsCelebrity StyleShopping