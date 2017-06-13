 Skip Nav
If Kim Kardashian's Worn an Outfit Like This Before, It Wasn't in Our Lifetime

Kim Kardashian in Blue Pinstripe Suit

Don't get us wrong, Kim Kardashian has worn her fair share of sophisticated dresses for red carpet events (she's sported a long, covered-up cape dress in both black and white), but as far as suits go, Kim hasn't worn many. When she does opt for coordinated separates, they're usually finished with an unbelievable plunging neckline that allows her to bare some cleavage.

There's nothing wrong with that — but there's also nothing wrong with Kim's latest look for the Forbes Women's Summit: a deep blue pinstripe suit with a double-breasted blazer and matching trousers. Perhaps we have the rise of the new power suit to thank for Kim's modest moment as she follows in the footsteps of stars like Rihanna and Victoria Beckham, who are adopting elevated new shapes into their wardrobes. Scroll to see how Kim paired the power suit with stilettos, then shop her notable outfit.

Image Source: Getty
Image Source: Getty / Gotham
Image Source: Getty / Gotham
Image Source: Getty / Gotham
Image Source: Getty / Gotham
Comme des Garcons
pinstripe long tail blazer
$1,770 $1,062
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Comme des Garcons Blazers
Farfetch Blazers
Ganni pinstripe blazer
$237.06 $165.94
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Blazers
Veronica Beard
Women's Taylor Lace-Up Pinstripe Blazer
$595
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Veronica Beard Blazers
Farfetch Pants
Victoria Victoria Beckham pinstripe trousers
$573.65 $401.55
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Pants
Polo Ralph Lauren
Pinstripe wool high-rise trousers
$256 $154
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Polo Ralph Lauren Pants
MODA OPERANDI Pants
MONSE Pinstriped Wool Culottes
$850
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Pants
HUGO
Virgin Wool Blazer
$329
from STYLEBOP.com
Buy Now See more HUGO Blazers
Topshop
Pinstripe cigarette trousers
$55
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Pants
Bloomingdale's Blazers
Dylan Gray Pinstripe Blazer - 100% Exclusive
$198
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Blazers
H&M
Pinstriped Suit Pants
$49.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Pants
Veronica Beard
Spirit Notched Collar Jacket
from shopbop.com
$695 $521.25
Veronica Beard
Army Blazer
from shopbop.com
$795
Veronica Beard
Long & Lean Compact Jacket
from shopbop.com
$695
Veronica Beard
Wool Sweater Blazer
from TheRealReal
$250
Veronica Beard
Striped Notch-Lapel Blazer w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$175
H&M
Ankle-length Pants
from H&M
$34.99
H&M
Slim-fit Treggings
from H&M
$19.99
H&M
Houndstooth Suit Pants
from H&M
$49.99
H&M
Coated Lyocell-blend Pants
from H&M
$49.99
H&M
Wide-cut Twill Pants
from H&M
$49.99
Topshop
Women's Clean Seam Jogger Pants
from Nordstrom
$48
Topshop
Women's Wide Leg Trousers
from Nordstrom
$55
Topshop
Women's Tux Suit Trousers
from Nordstrom
$95
Topshop
Women's Crop Kick Flare Trousers
from Nordstrom
$68
NET-A-PORTER.COM
Topshop Unique - Hopper Cotton-twill Tapered Pants - Army green
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$130 $91
