Designers Are Reimagining the Power Suit, and A-Listers Can't Get Enough

We all know the benefits of wearing a finely tailored power suit — it makes you feel refined and put-together. Many celebrities have opted for this structured classic over a ballgown on the red carpet. But recently, we've noticed a new iteration of the classic look, and we're beyond obsessed. Think statement sleeves and boxy silhouettes.

From Rihanna's borrowed-from-the-boys Matthew Adams Dolan suit to Bella Hadid's Barbie pink blazer dress by Virgil Abloh's streetwear brand Off-White, designers have come up with many innovative variations of the classic power suit. Scroll on to see eight of our favorites and shop similar versions if you're feeling inspired.