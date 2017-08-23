 Skip Nav
Street Style
These Fall Outfits Look Incredibly Chic, but They're So Far From Complicated
Celebrity Style
These 11 Trends Wouldn't Have Gone Viral Without Supermodels
Swimwear
The 8 Biggest Swimsuit Trends of the Summer
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Designers Are Reimagining the Power Suit, and A-Listers Can't Get Enough

We all know the benefits of wearing a finely tailored power suit — it makes you feel refined and put-together. Many celebrities have opted for this structured classic over a ballgown on the red carpet. But recently, we've noticed a new iteration of the classic look, and we're beyond obsessed. Think statement sleeves and boxy silhouettes.

From Rihanna's borrowed-from-the-boys Matthew Adams Dolan suit to Bella Hadid's Barbie pink blazer dress by Virgil Abloh's streetwear brand Off-White, designers have come up with many innovative variations of the classic power suit. Scroll on to see eight of our favorites and shop similar versions if you're feeling inspired.

Related
Kate Middleton Has Stuck With This Suit Style For 5 Years

Gisele Bündchen
Selena Gomez
Rihanna
Victoria Beckham
Priyanka Chopra
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen
Gigi Hadid
Bella Hadid
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Get The LookRed CarpetSuitsCelebrity StyleTrendsShopping
Join The Conversation
Emily Ratajkowski
by Nikita Ramsinghani
What to Buy For Fall 2017
fall 2017
by Randy Miller
Ashley Graham Wearing a Black Bikini
ashley graham
by Marina Liao
Princess Mary of Denmark's Style
The Royals
Meet the Princess Who Dresses Better Than Kate Middleton
by Samantha Sutton
Bridesmaid Dress Ideas for 2017
Best of 2017
There's No Doubt These Are the Best Dressed Bridesmaids of the Year
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds