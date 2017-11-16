Kim Kardashian Wore Biker Shorts on the Red Carpet and Looked Damn Good Doing it

Kim Kardashian's red carpet looks are basically synonymous with the word sexy. The reality star, who recently launched a new fragrance, was seen on the red carpet of the Bumble Bizz Los Angeles launch dinner at the celebrity hot spot Nobu Malibu.

For the event, Kim wore an unexpected ensemble that caught our attention instantly. She styled an oversize tuxedo jacket that featured a deep neckline with a pair of biker shorts. (Yes, you read that right.) She finished off her sexy ensemble with a pair of beige ankle-strap heels. Keep reading to see her complete look, and buy similar versions of her outfit if you want to give it a try.