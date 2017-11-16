Only Kim Kardashian Can Get Away With Wearing a Sheer, Sexy White Dress Like This

We're truly not surprised anymore when we see Kim Kardashian in something sheer and sexy. It's become her signature look. For her KKW Crystal Gardenia fragrance launch party, Kim stuck to what she loves and wore a see-through white Dolce & Gabbana gown. The bodice resembled a corset, while the asymmetrical hem draped to the floor. Kim, of course, went braless and skipped the jewelry in favor of a more minimalist look.

She rocked the translucent dress as confidently as she did when she wore this latex look and posted several selfies of the designer gown on Snapchat. Upon closer inspection, this ensemble could even be mistaken for a bridal look. That is, if you were bold enough to go sheer on your wedding day. If you're feeling inspired by Kim, read on to see her outfit from head to toe, then shop similar dress styles.