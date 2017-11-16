 Skip Nav
Only Kim Kardashian Can Get Away With Wearing a Sheer, Sexy White Dress Like This
Only Kim Kardashian Can Get Away With Wearing a Sheer, Sexy White Dress Like This

We're truly not surprised anymore when we see Kim Kardashian in something sheer and sexy. It's become her signature look. For her KKW Crystal Gardenia fragrance launch party, Kim stuck to what she loves and wore a see-through white Dolce & Gabbana gown. The bodice resembled a corset, while the asymmetrical hem draped to the floor. Kim, of course, went braless and skipped the jewelry in favor of a more minimalist look.

She rocked the translucent dress as confidently as she did when she wore this latex look and posted several selfies of the designer gown on Snapchat. Upon closer inspection, this ensemble could even be mistaken for a bridal look. That is, if you were bold enough to go sheer on your wedding day. If you're feeling inspired by Kim, read on to see her outfit from head to toe, then shop similar dress styles.

62 Times Kim Kardashian's Outfit Wasn't Kanye Approved
Forever 21
Ruched Detail Mesh Dress
$28 $18.99
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Dresses
Asos Cocktail Dresses
Jarlo Tall Allover Lace Bandeau Midi Dress With Highlow Fishtail
$158
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Cocktail Dresses
Macy's Plus Dresses
Standards and Practices Trendy Plus Size Mesh-Trim Bodycon Dress
$78
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Plus Dresses
Harrods Dresses
Keepsake The Label Easy Love Lace Cold Shoulder Dress
$237.42
from Harrods
Buy Now See more Harrods Dresses
Alexander Wang
Long Sleeves Lace Dress
$1,490
from BySymphony
Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Evening Dresses
Kim Kardashian Threw a Launch Party For Her KKW Crystal Gardenia Fragrances
Khloé Kardashian Was There to Support Kim
Kim Wore a Sheer, White Dress From Dolce & Gabbana
She Shared Several Photos of the Dress on Snapchat
She Rocked It Confidently!
Shop Similar Options Below
ASOS Midi Dress
Standards and Practices Dress
Keepsake Dress
Alexander Wang Dress
