Lauren Conrad's Kohl's Holiday Collection Is Here — See What's on Her Shopping List

If you're already familiar with both Lauren Conrad's style and Kohl's collection, wait until you see what she has in store for gift-giving season. We were lucky enough to catch up with the budding designer to learn about how her personal taste has evolved since becoming a mom, what she's shopping this holiday, and how she approaches gift-giving season. "I always try and get people something that they've mentioned they would like or that I know they won't buy themselves," Lauren shared. With her Kohl's LC Lauren Conrad collection having just come out, we thought it was the perfect time to pick her brain on what to buy from it. Rife with comfy cozy accessories that make you want to spend the weekend on the couch, and festive ornaments that you'll proudly add to your home, see what she's excited to shop this holiday.