Lauren Conrad's Kohl's Holiday Collection Is Here — See What's on Her Shopping List

If you're already familiar with both Lauren Conrad's style and Kohl's collection, wait until you see what she has in store for gift-giving season. We were lucky enough to catch up with the budding designer to learn about how her personal taste has evolved since becoming a mom, what she's shopping this holiday, and how she approaches gift-giving season. "I always try and get people something that they've mentioned they would like or that I know they won't buy themselves," Lauren shared. With her Kohl's LC Lauren Conrad collection having just come out, we thought it was the perfect time to pick her brain on what to buy from it. Rife with comfy cozy accessories that make you want to spend the weekend on the couch, and festive ornaments that you'll proudly add to your home, see what she's excited to shop this holiday.

Lauren Conrad
Bunny Ring Holder Trinket Tray
$24
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Lauren Conrad Beauty Products
Lauren Conrad
Baby's 1st" Christmas Ornament
$9.99 $4.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Lauren Conrad Kids Décor
Lauren Conrad
Peridot Women's Velvet Flat Mules
$59.99 $39.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Lauren Conrad Flats
Lauren Conrad
Chenille Fringe Throw
$49.99 $24.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Lauren Conrad Throws
Lauren Conrad
Sparkle" Stars Coaster Set
$16
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Lauren Conrad Coasters
Lauren Conrad
Velour Bunny Ear Ballet Slippers with Sleep Mask
$32 $21.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Lauren Conrad Face Masks
Lauren Conrad
Happy Hour" Wine Charm Set
$22
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Lauren Conrad Wine Glasses
Lauren Conrad
Women's Lurex Cuff Pom Pom Beanie
$28 $19.60
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Lauren Conrad Hats
Lauren Conrad
Calla Women's Pointed Loafers
$49.99 $24.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Lauren Conrad Flats
Lauren Conrad
Women's Faux-Fur Kitty Earmuffs
$32 $22.40
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Lauren Conrad Hats
Lauren Conrad
Plaid Blanket Square Scarf
$32 $19.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Lauren Conrad Scarves & Wraps
Lauren Conrad
Cat Ears & Whiskers Trinket Tray
$22
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Lauren Conrad Trays & Platters
Lauren Conrad
Ballerina Bunny Christmas Ornament
$9.99 $4.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Lauren Conrad Seasonal Decor
Lauren Conrad
Ballerina Mouse Christmas Ornament
$9.99 $4.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Lauren Conrad Seasonal Decor
Lauren Conrad Bunny Ring Holder Trinket Tray
Lauren Conrad Baby's 1st" Christmas Ornament
Lauren Conrad Peridot Women's Velvet Flat Mules
Lauren Conrad Chenille Fringe Throw
Lauren Conrad Ballerina Bunny Christmas Ornament
Lauren Conrad Sparkle" Stars Coaster Set
Lauren Conrad Velour Bunny Ear Ballet Slippers with Sleep Mask
Lauren Conrad Happy Hour" Wine Charm Set
Lauren Conrad Ballerina Mouse Christmas Ornament
Lauren Conrad Women's Lurex Cuff Pom Pom Beanie
Lauren Conrad Calla Women's Pointed Loafers
Lauren Conrad Women's Faux-Fur Kitty Earmuffs
Lauren Conrad Plaid Blanket Square Scarf
Lauren Conrad Cat Ears & Whiskers Trinket Tray
Kohl'sGift GuideHolidayLauren ConradFall FashionShopping
