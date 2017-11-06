Lauren Conrad Fashion Interview Winter 2017
Lauren Conrad's Style Has Changed Since Becoming a Mom, and It'll Make You Love Her Even More
We've been following Lauren Conrad's style for a while now, and she's somehow managed to find the perfect mix of relatable and aspirational. (Remember that stunning blue-and-white striped dress she wore for her baby shower?) Whether she's rocking a piece from her Kohl's collection or showing off her crafty skills with her Halloween costume, Lauren's style is the kind we always take note of.
We chatted with the designer about her latest holiday collection with Kohl's that's full of adorable beanies and cozy scarves, which all ring in at an affordable price. We also asked Lauren some burning questions like if her style has changed since giving birth to her son, Liam, and her tricks to staying stylish in the cold weather. Keep reading to see her answers, and don't forget to head over to Kohl's to have a look at her holiday collection.