You Only Need 2 Items to Make These 20 Halloween Costumes
How I Got 2 Different Looks From 1 Wedding Dress — All on a Budget
All the Fabulous, Wondrous Things Our Editors Are Shopping This October
Rihanna's Famous Met Gala Dress Just Became the Fashion World's Best Halloween Costume

Celebrity stylist Law Roach (who works with clients like Zendaya, Celine Dion, and Ariana Grande, to name a few) really went all out for Halloween. The fashion mastermind put together an intricate yellow ensemble just like Rihanna's famous Guo Pei Met Gala gown, which she wore in 2015 in honor of the designer being celebrated at the exhibit. From the ornate headpiece to the furry stole and robe, Law thought of every last detail. Read on to reminisce about Rihanna's look, then check out Law's noteworthy re-creation.

