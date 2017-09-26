 Skip Nav
Ariana Grande Loves Her Fans So Much, She Purposely Wore These Outfits on Stage

What do Ariana Grande, Zendaya, Céline Dion, and Demi Lovato have in common? They all work with stylist Law Roach. He's responsible for creating memorable looks like Zendaya's 2014 Grammys dress and always fights to have his clients wear the best of the best. He described his passion for the job by admitting he'd "do it for free if he could," and his love for his ladies was apparent when I met up with Law in Hong Kong.

He flew across the country to be by Ariana's side — she was in town for her Dangerous Woman tour and to promote her new partnership with Reebok. Law, of course, was the mastermind behind all her stage outfits, working with different LA-based designers to pull together the looks. Law revealed two fashion houses he pulled from: Bryan Hearns and Sergio Hudson. He even shared why he and Ariana chose them:

"It was important to Ariana to have her fans reach out to these designers and get things that can be close to what she wore," Law said. "Ariana always puts her fans first. The [tour] outfits might be a little more expensive because they're custom made, but these designers have ready-to-wear lines too."

Law is true to his word. When we browsed both labels, we were presented with shoppable pieces that we could totally see Ariana rocking, whether on tour or on the street. Her style is within our grasp, and to help us decode her wardrobe even more, Law revealed the singer's go-to brand for heels: Alaïa. (Ariana fans know she's always rocking sharp, five-inch shoes on stage.)

Though the Dangerous Woman tour has since concluded, Law's work lives on in the photos below. And thanks to his helpful shopping tidbit, we know exactly where and how to get Ariana's style (prepare for oversize shirts and big coats ahead).

Ariana Grande in Bryan Hearns
Ariana has a love for crop tops and we can totally see her rocking this corset design ($270) by itself or over a t-shirt.
One clothing item the singer loves is oversize jackets. Re-create her style with this bomber jacket ($650).
Here's a t-shirt that makes a statement ($110), and if you're petite like Ariana, you can wear it as a dress.
Ariana Grande in Sergio Hudson
This silk jacket dress ($1,095) is both sophisticated and sexy.
If you're looking for a trench coat like Ariana's, we recommend this stretch wool crepe option ($1,525) from the brand.
For a bit of edge, pair this black choker necklace ($225) with anything from a t-shirt to leather skirt. Travel and accommodations were provided by Reebok for the purpose of writing this post.
