Models Are Giving Up Pants Just to Wear These Boots

They might all come from different designers, but the latest It boots have something in common: they go up to there — and then some. In fact, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Miranda Kerr, and Kylie Jenner have all ditched pants to slip into their thigh-highs. Miranda caused a stir at the airport, when she rocked her Spring 2017 Balenciaga pair following the enforcement of United's infamous "no-leggings" rule. Miranda's high-fashion outfit appeared satisfactory to us — her leggings came equipped with pin heels after all.

Even before that, Kendall swiped these snakeskin Balmain boots off the Fall 2017 runway and styled them in Paris with a corseted tunic. Her sister Kylie followed suit, Snapchatting her own spandex shoes that match Miranda's, only in a bright purple colorway. Scroll to check out the different variations making it big, then shop the trend if you're ready to give off the illusion of leggings or simply give up trousers for a pair of boots that are really, really tall.

Image Source: Getty
Image Source: FameFlynet
Image Source: Snapchat user kylizzlemynizzl
Image Source: Getty / starzfly/Bauer-Griffin
The Balenciaga Spandex Boots on the Spring 2017 Runway
The Balenciaga Spandex Boots on the Spring 2017 Runway
Image Source: Getty / Catwalking
Image Source: Getty / Estrop
Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki
The Balmain Boots on the Fall 2017 Runway
The Balmain Boots on the Fall 2017 Runway
Image Source: Getty / Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM
Image Source: Getty / Pressphotodirect/Bauer-Griffin
Image Source: Instagram user haileybaldwin
The Fendi Cuissard Boots on the Fall 2017 Runway
The Fendi Cuissard Boots on the Fall 2017 Runway
Image Source: Getty / Catwalking
