5/29/17 5/29/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Spring Fashion Legging Boot Trend 2017 Models Are Giving Up Pants Just to Wear These Boots May 29, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 59 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. They might all come from different designers, but the latest It boots have something in common: they go up to there — and then some. In fact, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Miranda Kerr, and Kylie Jenner have all ditched pants to slip into their thigh-highs. Miranda caused a stir at the airport, when she rocked her Spring 2017 Balenciaga pair following the enforcement of United's infamous "no-leggings" rule. Miranda's high-fashion outfit appeared satisfactory to us — her leggings came equipped with pin heels after all. Even before that, Kendall swiped these snakeskin Balmain boots off the Fall 2017 runway and styled them in Paris with a corseted tunic. Her sister Kylie followed suit, Snapchatting her own spandex shoes that match Miranda's, only in a bright purple colorway. Scroll to check out the different variations making it big, then shop the trend if you're ready to give off the illusion of leggings or simply give up trousers for a pair of boots that are really, really tall. RelatedKendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Are Making Grandpa Glasses Cool Again Shop Brands Balenciaga · Vetements · Forever 21 · Chanel · Stella McCartney · Stuart Weitzman · Celine · Boohoo · Burberry · Opening Ceremony · Sergio Rossi · Christian Louboutin · Giuseppe Zanotti Design · Fendi Image Source: Getty Kylie Jenner's Balenciaga Spandex Boots Image Source: FameFlynet Image Source: Snapchat user kylizzlemynizzl Miranda Kerr's Balenciaga Spandex Boots Image Source: Getty / starzfly/Bauer-Griffin The Balenciaga Spandex Boots on the Spring 2017 Runway Image Source: Getty / Catwalking Image Source: Getty / Estrop Kendall Jenner's Balmain Boots Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki The Balmain Boots on the Fall 2017 Runway Image Source: Getty / Alessandro Lucioni/IMAXTREE.COM Hailey Baldwin's Fendi Cuissard Boots Image Source: Getty / Pressphotodirect/Bauer-Griffin Image Source: Instagram user haileybaldwin The Fendi Cuissard Boots on the Fall 2017 Runway Image Source: Getty / Catwalking Balenciaga Knife over-the-knee boots $1,395 from mytheresa Buy Now See more Balenciaga Boots Vetements Reflector Leather Thigh High Boots $2645 from Forward By Elyse Walker Buy Now See more Vetements Boots Balenciaga Stretch Pointed-Toe Over-the-Knee Boot, Ultraviolet $1,395 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Balenciaga Boots Asos Boots Truffle Collection Thigh High Boot $72 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Boots Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Denim Thigh-High Boots $48 $33.60 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Boots Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Thigh-High Grid Pattern Boots $68 $47.60 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Boots Chanel Leather Thigh-High Boots $1,025 $615 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Chanel Boots Stella McCartney Leather Thigh-High Boots $375 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Boots Stuart Weitzman Highland Thigh-High Boots $325 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Boots Celine Rider Thigh-High Boots $995 $696.50 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Celine Boots Boohoo Abigail Denim Thigh High Boot $82 $34 from BooHoo Buy Now See more Boohoo Boots Burberry Chain-Embellished Thigh-High Boots $445 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Burberry Boots Opening Ceremony Genevoise Thigh High Boot $795 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Opening Ceremony Boots Sergio Rossi Embroidered Thigh-High Boots $995 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Sergio Rossi Boots Christian Louboutin Monicarina Thigh-High Boots $1,195 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Christian Louboutin Boots Giuseppe Zanotti Design Petra thigh high boots $1,795 $1,256 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Giuseppe Zanotti Design Boots Vetements Painted leather over-the-knee boots $9,990 $5,994 from mytheresa Buy Now See more Vetements Boots Vetements Manolo Blahnik Satin Boots - Bright orange $4,590 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Vetements Boots Vetements Manolo Blahnik Satin Boots - Bright pink $4,225 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Vetements Boots Fendi Wave Stretch Leather Over-The-Knee Boots $1,400 $840 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Fendi Boots Share this post Spring 2017Celebrity Street StyleSpring FashionGet The LookSpringModelsCelebrity StyleTrendsBootsShopping