Leslie Jones Losing Her Sh*t at NYFW Is the Reason Why We All Love Her

Nobody had a better time at New York Fashion Week than Leslie Jones. The 50-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian attended Christian Siriano's show on Saturday and she could barely keep her composure at his stunning designs. "YAAAS! Come on out," Leslie shouted when model Coco Rocha strutted her way down the catwalk in a black dress. "Wooo! I love you," Leslie yelled, clearly over taken by the entire experience.

Leslie's connection to Christian Siriano is a special one. In 2016, the Ghostbusters star spoke out about not being able to find a designer to dress her for the premiere of the movie. Christian Siriano graciously stepped up and offered to style her, and the end results were simply stunning. The actress walked the red carpet event in a gorgeous, thigh-slit red gown that surely made every designer wish they never turned her down.

Watch the full video of Leslie Jones taking full advantage of her invite to Siriano's show this year and it'll prove just why we all love her.

