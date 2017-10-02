This Bride Wore a Gorgeous Wedding Dress You Won't Find Anywhere Else in the World

Not all brides want a traditional wedding gown, and Lola Burstein-Rykiel was one of them. The granddaughter of late designer Sonia Rykiel told Vogue, "All I knew is that I wanted pink, sparkles, and stripes — all of my favorite things!" The bride tapped Julie de Libran, creative director at Sonia Rykiel, to create a custom look based off one of Julie's old designs from her third collection for the fashion house.

"Julie did a really cool and light sequin dress. I wore it the first night Jérémie and I kissed, and it all started between us," Lola said. "I thought about how much I loved that dress and what it meant to me, and I asked Julie if we could do the same dress, but with pink, iridescent, and white sequins and very long."

The bride got her wish and on the day of her wedding accessorized with only a Marie-Hélène de Taillac diamond briolette choker and wedding veil made by a close friend. Lola's gown shimmered in the sunlight, and she wore it loosely off one shoulder to give it a relaxed vibe. We can see her re-wearing this dress for many years to come, so read on to see the dress in full.