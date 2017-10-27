 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
We Love Louis Vuitton's Stranger Things Tee Like Eleven Loves Eggos

It seems as though Nicolas Ghesquière is just as excited about the second season of Stranger Things as we are. For the brand's Spring 2018 runway show, presented during Paris Fashion Week, Louis Vuitton debuted a t-shirt version of Netflix's promotional poster for the series. In fact, this specific poster was inspired by the '80s classic Stand by Me.

The brand's creative director has been a fan from the beginning, too. As Vogue pointed out, Ghesquière invited the cast to the Louis Vuitton headquarters last year just a few months after the first season premiered on Netflix. Ahead, check out the t-shirt on the runway and shop similar selections if you don't want to wait for the designer version.

Related
Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer Will Be a Fashion It Girl Before Season 2 Debuts
Stranger Things Logo Raglan
$27
Buy Now
Stranger Things Poster Art T-Shirt
$29
Buy Now
Stranger Things Friends Don't Lie T-Shirt
$21
Buy Now
Stranger Things Eleven Art T-Shirt
$20
Buy Now
Stranger Things Issue 134 Parody T-Shirt
$24
Buy Now
We Love Louis Vuitton's Stranger Things Tee Like Eleven Loves Eggos
We Love Louis Vuitton's Stranger Things Tee Like Eleven Loves Eggos
We Love Louis Vuitton's Stranger Things Tee Like Eleven Loves Eggos
Stranger Things Logo Raglan
Stranger Things Poster Art T-Shirt
Stranger Things Friends Don't Lie T-Shirt
Stranger Things Eleven Art T-Shirt
Stranger Things Issue 134 Parody T-Shirt
Start Slideshow
Spring 2018Stranger ThingsCollectionsTV ShowsNicolas GhesquièreGet The LookRunwayDesignerParis Fashion WeekFashion WeekT-shirtsLouis VuittonShopping
Shop More
Marks and Spencer Belts SHOP MORE
Marks and Spencer
Wide Elasticated Buckle Belt
from Marks and Spencer
$10
Marks and Spencer
2 Pack Square Buckle Skinny Hip Belts
from Marks and Spencer
$13
Marks and Spencer
Faux Snakeskin Design Belt
from Marks and Spencer
$10
Marks and Spencer
Leather Hip Belt
from Marks and Spencer
$16
Marks and Spencer
Faux Leather Woven Plaint Belt
from Marks and Spencer
$21
Topshop Petite Jeans SHOP MORE
Topshop
Petite moto black ripped jamie jeans
from Topshop
$70
Topshop
Petite super rip jamie jeans
from Topshop
$80
Topshop
Petite moto ripped joni jeans
from Topshop
$70
Topshop
Petite moto black joni jeans
from Topshop
$65
Topshop
Petite moto leigh jeans
from Topshop
$65
BCBGMAXAZRIA Dresses SHOP MORE
BCBGMAXAZRIA
Kimbriella Dress in Blue. - size 0 (also in 2,4,8)
from REVOLVE
$368$258
BCBGMAXAZRIA
Flutter Sleeve Cutout Lace Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$368$276
BCBGMAXAZRIA
Estrella Cutout Gown
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$368$110.40
BCBGMAXAZRIA
Aurora Embroidered Trumpet Gown
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$468$210.60
BCBGMAXAZRIA
V-Neck Column Gown
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$338$253.50
Topshop Petite Jeans AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kristinrosedavis
crayonsinmylouboutins
mariesbazaar
chicsaturday
BCBGMAXAZRIA Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lcbstyle
thedarlingpetitediva
theautumngirl_
whatwouldkikiwear
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds