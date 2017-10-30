Mandy Moore Went to Justin Hartley's Wedding in a Sheer Dress We Simply Must Own

It seems as though Mandy Moore is not just rising in the fashion ranks on the red carpet. The actress attended This Is Us co-star Justin Hartley's outdoor wedding in LA in a midnight-navy dotted velvet maxi with a sheer skirt. She draped a formal blazer over her shoulders and slipped into triple PVC strap sandals. Drop earrings and a circular clutch upped the glamour factor, proving taking a little style risk — like opting for a see-through train — is A-OK when it's done with sophistication. Read on for a look at Mandy's wedding guest dress, then shop some similar versions for your upcoming Fall and Winter weddings.