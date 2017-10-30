Justin Hartley Looks So in Love on His Wedding Day, It Will Make You Cry Happy Tears

Justin Hartley was absolutely beaming on his wedding day. On Saturday, the This Is Us actor tied the knot with soap star Chrishell Stause during an intimate outdoor ceremony. While Justin looked handsome in a fitted tux and pink boutonnière, his bride couldn't help but do a little twirl in her Monique Lhuillier dress as she took pictures with her bridesmaids. Not only was Justin's 13-year-old daughter Isabella, whom he shares with ex-wife Lindsay Korman, part of the wedding party, but his onscreen family was on hand for the ceremony as well. Mandy Moore, who plays his mom on the series, was even spotted standing off to the side as the pair took photos. Aww!



The Cast of This Is Us Might Actually Be Closer Than the Pearson Family Related