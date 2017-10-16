 Skip Nav
Mary-Kate Olsen's Bringing Back the Sneakers You Used to Wear to the Playground

It's probably been awhile since you wore velcro sneakers, but Mary-Kate Olsen is about to prove the style isn't over. She attended the Take Home a Nude Art party in NYC and for the occasion, wore a black buttoned coat with a contrast lace trim. A silver medallion necklace peeked out from under her jacket.

For Mary-Kate's choice of footwear, she skipped heels in favor of something more comfy: a pair of white velcro sneakers by Alexander McQueen. The exaggerated velcro straps added a dash of sportiness to her outfit and served as a nostalgic reminder of our childhood. Selena Gomez recently wore a similar pair of shoes, reminding us that there's no age limit when it comes to rocking velcro. After seeing Mary-Kate's cool shoes, you too will likely want a pair, so shop the exact version along with similar options ahead.

Alexander McQueen Sneakers
Rachel Zoe Sneakers
Tory Sport Sneakers
Sperry Velcro Sneakers
Michael Kors Sneaker
Tommy Hilfiger Velcro Sneaker
Jimmy Choo Leather Sneakers
Alexander McQueen
'Larry' platform leather sneakers
from Lane Crawford
$529
Rachel Zoe
Sneakers
from yoox.com
$165$99
Tory Sport
Color-Block Velcro Sneaker in Snow White/Off White, Size 5
from Goop
$198
Sperry
Crest Velcro Creeper Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$60
Michael Kors
Beckett Leather Sneaker
from Michael Kors
$130$78
Tommy Hilfiger
Velcro Sneaker
from Tommy Hilfiger
$119.50
Jimmy Choo
Ny Studded Leather Sneakers - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$595
Sperry
Crest Velcro Creeper Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$60
Sperry
Crest Velcro Creeper Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$60
Sperry
Sky Sail Platform Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$65
Sperry
Sky Sail Metallic Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$65
Sperry
Sky Sail Platform Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$65$35.75
Tory Sport
Ruffled Leather Sneakers - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$230
Tory Sport
Woven Heart-Accented Sneakers
from TheRealReal
$145
Tory Sport
2017 Ruffled Low-Top Sneakers
from TheRealReal
$180
Tory Sport
Scuba sneakers
from mytheresa
$228
Tory Sport
Ruffle leather sneakers
from mytheresa
$228
Tommy Hilfiger
metallic sneakers
from Farfetch
$186.18
Tommy Hilfiger
Lumidee 2 Sneaker
from Nordstrom Rack
$59$39.97
Tommy Hilfiger
Lumidee 3 Sneaker
from Nordstrom Rack
$59$39.97
Tommy Hilfiger
Velcro Sneaker
from Tommy Hilfiger
$119.50
Tommy Hilfiger
Frank Slip-On Sneaker
from Nordstrom Rack
$59$29.97
