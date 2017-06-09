Matthew and Camila Are Hollywood's Best Dressed Couple

True, we all watch in awe whenever George and Amal Clooney walk the red carpet, get married in Italy, or even just leave the house, but if they're trying to top Hollywood's best dressed couples list, they've got some stiff competition. Time and time again, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves slay it on the red carpet: him in a sharp-looking suit, her in a form-fitting gown.

So we though we'd take a look back at some of the duo's best red carpet moments. Because if these two look great on their own (and they do!), they're even better together. Keep scrolling to see why we're crowning this couple Hollywood fashion royalty.