4 Times Meghan Markle Looked Like Royalty While Wearing Affordable Fashion

Meghan Markle may not be officially part of the royal family, but her style is certainly on par. Just like Kate Middleton, Meghan is known for mixing luxe designer pieces with more affordable brands. From the $185 pleated dress she wore at the Invictus Games to the practical J.Crew lace-up sandals she wore to the airport, have a look at Meghan Markle's most affordable outfits. You can even shop the exact pieces for your closet too.

Meghan's High-Waisted Everlane Jeans Don't Cost a Fortune
The Exact Jeans Meghan Was Wearing
Meghan Markle Wore a Beautiful Purple Dress During the Invictus Games
The Exact Dress Meghan Was Wearing
Meghan Wearing an Affordable White Blouse by Misha Nonoo and an Everlane Tote
Meghan's Exact Shirt
Meghan's Exact Tote Bag
Meghan's Airport Look Featured 3 Affordable Pieces
Meghan's Exact Shirt in Black
The Exact Sandals Meghan Wore
Meghan's Exact Sunglasses
