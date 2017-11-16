 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Prepare to Be Very Happy — Meghan Markle's Winter Boots Are Remarkably Affordable
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Prepare to Be Very Happy — Meghan Markle's Winter Boots Are Remarkably Affordable

Meghan Markle has a wardrobe full of affordable pieces that make her look like royalty. The Suits actress, who's linked to Prince Harry, was seen on the set of the hit show in Toronto, Canada. Meghan braved the frigid temperature wearing an army green down coat by Soia & Kyo ($650) that came with a sherpa-lined hood.

While Meghan's coat looks cozy, we couldn't help but notice her Winter boots. The actress styled the coat with a pair of sturdy Kamik Sienna boots that, surprisingly, only cost $120. Keep reading to have a closer look at her durable boots, and shop the same pair, as well as similar options, for your own closet.

Related
Meghan Markle's Shoe Rotation Is Fit For a Princess
army green down coat by Soia & Kyo
$650
from soiakyo.com
Buy Now
Kamik
Women's Sienna Duck Boot -Dark Brown
$119.99
from DSW
Buy Now See more Kamik Boots
UGG
Ostrander Waterproof UGGpure(TM) Lined Winter Boot
$190 $129.97
from HauteLook
Buy Now See more UGG Boots
Sorel
Cheyanne Waterproof Boots
$135
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Sorel Boots
Nordstrom Rack Boots
Santana Canada Melita 3 Wool Blend Lined Waterproof Boot
$249 $129.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Boots
Blondo
Melody Waterproof Boot with Faux Fur Trim
$155 $99.97
from HauteLook
Buy Now See more Blondo Boots
Helly Hansen
'Garibaldi' Waterproof Snow Boot (Women)
$169.95 $59.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Helly Hansen Boots
Prepare to Be Very Happy — Meghan Markle's Winter Boots Are Remarkably Affordable
Meghan's Exact Boots
UGG Ostrander Winter Boot
Sorel Cheyanne Waterproof Boots
Santana Canada Waterproof Boot
Blondo Melody Waterproof Boot
Helly Hansen Garibaldi Waterproof Snow Boot
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Soia & KyoKamikCelebrity Street StyleWinter FashionMeghan MarkleOuterwearGet The LookWinterFallCelebrity Style
Shop Story
Read Story
army green down coat by Soia & Kyo
from soiakyo.com
$650
Kamik
Women's Sienna Duck Boot -Dark Brown
from DSW
$119.99
UGG
Ostrander Waterproof UGGpure(TM) Lined Winter Boot
from HauteLook
$190$129.97
Sorel
Cheyanne Waterproof Boots
from Bloomingdale's
$135
Nordstrom Rack
Santana Canada Melita 3 Wool Blend Lined Waterproof Boot
from Nordstrom Rack
$249$129.97
Blondo
Melody Waterproof Boot with Faux Fur Trim
from HauteLook
$155$99.97
Helly Hansen
'Garibaldi' Waterproof Snow Boot (Women)
from Nordstrom Rack
$169.95$59.97
Shop More
Nordstrom Rack Boots SHOP MORE
UGG
Adoria Tehuano Short Boot
from Nordstrom Rack
$149.95$89.20
Stuart Weitzman
Over-the-Knee Boot
from Nordstrom Rack
$655$349.97
Bed Stu
Bed|Stu Juliana Leather Wedge
from Nordstrom Rack
$155$99.97
UGG
Mixon Waterproof Snow Boot
from Nordstrom Rack
$250$169.97
Dr. Martens
Pascal Boot
from Nordstrom Rack
$125$79.97
UGG Boots SHOP MORE
UGG
Lattice Cardy Knit Boot
from Nordstrom Rack
$150$79.97
UGG
Shearling-Trimmed Ankle Boots
from TheRealReal
$125$62.50
UGG
Adirondack Boot II Women's Cold Weather Boots
from Zappos
$224.95
UGG
Sienna Genuine Shearling Lined Waterproof Rain Boot
from Nordstrom Rack
$65$39.97
UGG
Suede Button Boots
from TheRealReal
$80$56
Blondo Boots SHOP MORE
Blondo
Women's Olivia Knee High Boot
from Nordstrom
$284.95$169.90
Blondo
Vegas Waterproof Boot
from Backcountry.com
$149.95
Blondo
Women's 'Valli' Waterproof Bootie
from Nordstrom
$149.95
Blondo
Women's Ellie Waterproof Knee High Riding Boot
from Nordstrom
$169.95
Blondo
Women's Pakita Waterproof Riding Boot
from Nordstrom
$169.95
UGG Boots AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Pregnancy
9 Ways to Survive Your Winter Pregnancy
by Lisa Horten
Oprah Winfrey
You Can Now See Every Gift on Oprah's 2015 Favorite Things List
by Quinn Keaney
Oprah Winfrey
See What Oprah Thinks Every Mom Needs This Holiday Season
by Lauren Levy
Holiday For Kids
101 Awesome Gift Ideas For Girls of All Ages
by Lisa Horten
Sorel Boots AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Oprah Winfrey
See Every Single Gift on Oprah's 2016 Favorite Things List
by Kelsie Gibson
Oprah Winfrey
See What Oprah Thinks Every Mom and Kiddo Needs This Holiday Season
by Lauren Levy
We Spy Style
We Spy: Kris Jenner Forgot Her Pants at Home
by Allison McNamara
We Spy Style
We Spy: Kim Kardashian Strips Down to a Furkini — Styled by Kanye!
by Allison McNamara
Nordstrom Rack Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
styleandsequins
preetichaulk
stylesrevealed
astylishcloset
UGG Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
indigoheightsblog
helllomegan
thedailyglance
thelushlist
Blondo Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lexihoffman
jennyliublog
southerntailored
thesilverstylist
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds