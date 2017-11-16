Prepare to Be Very Happy — Meghan Markle's Winter Boots Are Remarkably Affordable

Meghan Markle has a wardrobe full of affordable pieces that make her look like royalty. The Suits actress, who's linked to Prince Harry, was seen on the set of the hit show in Toronto, Canada. Meghan braved the frigid temperature wearing an army green down coat by Soia & Kyo ($650) that came with a sherpa-lined hood.

While Meghan's coat looks cozy, we couldn't help but notice her Winter boots. The actress styled the coat with a pair of sturdy Kamik Sienna boots that, surprisingly, only cost $120. Keep reading to have a closer look at her durable boots, and shop the same pair, as well as similar options, for your own closet.