Melania Trump Returns to the White House Wearing the World's Most Versatile Pair of Flats

Melania Trump left for Camp David Saturday in a pair of heels and returned Sunday wearing nude flats. She wore the shoes with J. Brand jeans and a bright red Calvin Klein shirt jacket with beige pocket details. As she walked across the South Lawn with President Trump, Melania appeared cool and collected. The change in her shoes was a surprise given Melania's love for heels; she almost always wears them for public appearances, and even caused quite the controversy when she visited the victims of Hurricane Harvey in sky-high pumps. No one can deny the practicality and wardrobe versatility of these flats, however. Read on for a look.