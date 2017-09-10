 Skip Nav
Melania Trump Contrasts a Sophisticated Dress With a Pair of Animal-Print Pumps

The Trumps departed from the White House for Camp David, where the president will spend the weekend meeting with members of his cabinet. He was joined by Melania as the couple crossed the South Lawn, the first lady showing off a brand-new pair of leopard pumps. She wore them with a military-green dress that featured a gathered ruffle across the bodice. Though the number had a trendy slit, it was still sophisticated.

Nevertheless, ever since she faced backlash for wearing heels to visit victims of Hurricane Harvey, Melania has continued to flash her designer footwear to the public, and it doesn't appear as though there's a limit to the printed, eye-catching shoes she's got lined up in her closet. Read on for a close-up.

