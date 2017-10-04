 Skip Nav
Melania Trump Wears a Black Coat Dress For Her Somber Trip to Las Vegas

Melania Trump accompanied the president while visiting those affected by the horrific Las Vegas shooting. While leaving the White House, Melania was seen wearing a black coat dress for the somber occasion. Her dress featured long sleeves and a structured silhouette. She finished her look off with black stilettos and a pair of oversize sunglasses. Have a look at her full ensemble ahead.

