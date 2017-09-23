 Skip Nav
Kate Middleton
I Re-Created Kate Middleton's Most Iconic Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
Melania Trump Wore a Checkered Dior Suit For Her First Solo Trip as First Lady

Melania Trump has been in the news quite frequently for her controversial outfits. Melania, who was just seen wearing a $1,500 Balmain shirt while gardening, arrived in Canada for her first solo foreign trip as first lady.

While meeting with Prince Harry, the FLOTUS opted for a more demure ensemble. Melania wore a black-and-white checkered blazer and matching culottes by Dior. She finished off her look with her go-to pair of black stilettos. Have a look at all angles of Melania's outfit ahead.

Keeping Up With Melania Trump's Outfit Controversies Is a Full-Time Job

