 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
The 7 Biggest Things to Know About New York Fashion Week
Jennifer Aniston
If Friends Were Still On, Rachel Green Would Ditch Bloomingdale's For This 1 Store
Street Style
25 Outfits That'll Inspire You to Blow the Dust Off Your Converse
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Melania Trump's Hot Pink Delpozo Dress Has Us Scratching Our Heads

After wearing a fresh-off-the-runway plaid Calvin Klein suit for her first United Nations appearance, Melania Trump opted for a more perplexing ensemble for her second outing. As part of the general assembly of the United Nations, the first lady gave a speech about bullying to other spouses of world leaders.

For the UN luncheon, Melania chose a hot pink dress from Delpozo's Pre-Fall '17 collection. While we love the dress, it was an odd choice for the venue. With its bright color and billowing sleeves, the dress distracted from her speech and the occasion. Keep reading to have a look Melania's full ensemble ahead and tell us if you agree.

Related
Keeping Up With Melania Trump's Outfit Controversies Is a Full-Time Job

Melania Trump's Hot Pink Delpozo Dress Has Us Scratching Our Heads
Melania Trump's Hot Pink Delpozo Dress Has Us Scratching Our Heads
Melania Trump's Hot Pink Delpozo Dress Has Us Scratching Our Heads
Melania Trump's Hot Pink Delpozo Dress Has Us Scratching Our Heads
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
FlotusDelpozoFirst LadyMelania TrumpCelebrity Style
Join The Conversation
Melania Trump
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Melania Trump Wearing Green Dress and Leopard Heels
Melania Trump
Melania Trump Contrasts a Sophisticated Dress With a Pair of Animal Print Pumps
by Sarah Wasilak
Jimmy Kimmel Segment on Donald and Melania Trump Handshake
Late Night Highlights
by Victoria Messina
Melania Trump Veronica Beard Military Jacket
Melania Trump
Melania Trump Put Her Jet-Set Look on Display in a Brand-New Military Jacket
by Sarah Wasilak
Elisabeth Moss's Emmys Shoes 2017
Elisabeth Moss
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds