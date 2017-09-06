Melania Trump's Heels Definitely Match Both Her Coat and Her Sense of Style

After facing backlash for wearing heels on both trips to Texas to visit victims of Hurricane Harvey, the first lady continued to show off the designer section of her wardrobe. She joined the president to attend a church ceremony on Sunday in Washington, D.C., after Trump declared a national day of prayer for those affected by the storm.

Melania was swathed in pastels. She covered a pink sheath dress with a powder blue coat, highlighted by a trusty pair of Christian Louboutins. The sky-high pumps featured a pixel python print, and they retail for $1,295. Melania's dark visor top sunglasses, perhaps just as essential as a pair of striking shoes, were the final touch.