Melania Trump's Dress Looks Pitch Black Until She Steps Into the Sunlight

Even on weekends, Melania Trump sticks to wearing her designer dresses. As she headed to Camp David with the family, Melania showed off a glittery Missoni knit dress. From far away, the ensemble looked black, but once the sunlight hit it, you could see the sparkles of green, pink, and blue. To balance out the green, she wore a pair of orange Manolo Blahnik pumps. The dress is a departure from her more fit-and-flare outfits. It appears she's experimenting with new styles given her previous Delpozo and Jason Wu looks (a designer favored by Michelle Obama). Read on to see Melania's full outfit.