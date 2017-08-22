Whether She Meant to or Not, Melania Trump Just Took a Major Style Cue From Michelle Obama

For yesterday's solar eclipse viewing at the White House, Melania Trump wore a pinstripe sheath dress (paired with safety glasses, of course). You wouldn't think much of it until you notice that it's a Jason Wu creation — a designer Michelle Obama brought to prominence. The former first lady gave the then 26-year-old designer a career boost when she wore his one-shoulder floral appliqué dress to the 2009 inaugural ball. Michelle continued to turn to Jason Wu for various special occasions, and he quickly became known as one of her favorite designers. Whether Melania knows this or not, she definitely took a style page out of Michelle's book. The demure dress was a departure from the bright Delpozo number she wore earlier in the week.



Christian Siriano Voices His Opinion About Dressing Melania Trump Related