The Ultimate Guide to Finding the Best White T-Shirt of Your Life
21 Summer Style Hacks to Steal From Amal Clooney and Wear to Work
These Are the 13 Fall Essentials 1 Shopping Editor Is Planning to Buy This Week
The 31 Most Magnificent Gowns Michelle Obama Wore While in the White House

Since she arrived in the White House eight years ago, Michelle Obama has slipped into about 31 occasion gowns. As you can imagine, they're all pretty memorable. While our former FLOTUS keeps a few favorite designers in steady rotation — Jason Wu, Michael Kors, and Tadashi Shoji included — she's not afraid to get experimental, even in a fancy dress.

Michelle never played it safe at state dinners or celebrations, surprising us with a bold color or print and often even an accessory like coordinating elbow-length gloves. Read on to reminisce about her most regal style moments now that she's left her post. We're sure she'll be around again soon, making us swoon over yet another elegant number.

Wearing a custom Gucci dress to her final Kennedy Center Honors celebration, accessorized with Yoko London pearl drop earrings and a pearl cluster ring.
Wearing Versace at her final state dinner in 2016.
Wearing Brandon Maxwell for a state dinner in honor of Singapore's prime minister in 2016.
Wearing Jason Wu at the Canada state dinner in 2016.
Wearing Vera Wang at a state dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2015.
Wearing Jason Wu to the inaugural ball in 2009.
Wearing Michael Kors at Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World dinner.
Wearing an Azzedine Alaia gown at the Nobel Banquet in Oslo, Norway, in 2009.
Wearing Naeem Khan at the state dinner with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife, Gursharan Kaur, in 2009.
Wearing Peter Soronen at a state dinner with Mexican President Felipe Calderon and his wife, Margarita Zavala, in 2010.
Wearing Michael Kors at the Phoenix Awards dinner in 2010.
Wearing Naeem Khan at the Kennedy Center Honorees Reception in 2010.
Wearing Alexander McQueen at a state dinner with Chinese President Hu Jintao in 2011.
Wearing Ralph Lauren at a dinner at the Winfield House in London in 2011.
Wearing Naeem Khan at a state dinner with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, in 2011.
Wearing Tom Ford at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2011.
Wearing Michael Kors at the Phoenix Awards in 2011.
Wearing Korean-American designer Doo-Ri Chung at a state dinner with South Korean President Lee Myung-bak and First Lady Kim Yoon-ok in 2011.
Wearing J. Mendel at the BET Honors in 2012.
Wearing Vera Wang at the Kennedy Center Honorees reception in 2011.
Wearing Marchesa at a state dinner in 2012.
Wearing Bibhu Mohapatra at the Phoenix Awards dinner in 2014.
Wearing a Michael Kors dress and House of Lavande vintage earrings at a dinner to honor Israeli President Shimon Peres in 2012.
Wearing a Jason Wu dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a ring by Kimberly McDonald for the inaugural ball in 2013.
Wearing Michael Kors at the Phoenix Awards dinner in 2012.
Wearing a J.Crew belt at the Phoenix Awards dinner in 2013.
Wearing Marchesa at the 2013 Kennedy Center Honorees Reception.
Wearing Monique Lhuillier at the 2014 Kennedy Center Honors.
Wearing Carolina Herrera to a state dinner with French President Francois Hollande in 2014.
Wearing Tadashi Shoji at a state dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, in 2015.
Wearing Tadashi Shoji at the 45th Annual Legislative Conference in 2015.
