The 31 Most Magnificent Gowns Michelle Obama Wore While in the White House

Since she arrived in the White House eight years ago, Michelle Obama has slipped into about 31 occasion gowns. As you can imagine, they're all pretty memorable. While our former FLOTUS keeps a few favorite designers in steady rotation — Jason Wu, Michael Kors, and Tadashi Shoji included — she's not afraid to get experimental, even in a fancy dress.

Michelle never played it safe at state dinners or celebrations, surprising us with a bold color or print and often even an accessory like coordinating elbow-length gloves. Read on to reminisce about her most regal style moments now that she's left her post. We're sure she'll be around again soon, making us swoon over yet another elegant number.