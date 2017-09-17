Melania Trump's Silver Sequined Gown Stole the Spotlight From the President

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump hosted a reception for the White House Historical Association on Sept. 14 and dressed up for the occasion. While the president wore a suit, Melania chose a sequined number from Monique Lhuillier. The $7,995 capelet gown had embroidered sequins all over and a black sash that tied around the waist. A layer of soft tulle surrounded the hem, which draped to the ground. As Melania stood on stage, the dress shone brightly and likely captured everyone's eyes in the room. This isn't the first time she's worn a classic silhouette or Monique Lhuillier, as she prefers formfitting long gowns from the label for fancy events. Read on to see Melania's full look, and if you love it, shop the exact design plus similar options ahead.