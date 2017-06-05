 Skip Nav
Melania Trump Chose a Simple Monique Lhuillier Gown For the Ford's Theatre Gala

While in Washington, DC, for the Ford's Theatre Gala, Melania Trump decided on a more demure look. Rather than opting for a dress with embellishments or a bright color like she has in the past, Melania opted for a simple silhouette with a champagne-hued gown by Filipino designer Monique Lhuillier.

The silk floor-length gown featured a knotted center and retails for $2,595. She styled her dress with a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels in a similar hue and finished her look off with a pair of stud earrings. Scroll on to have a look at her full ensemble ahead.

