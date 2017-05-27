 Skip Nav
Melania Trump Concludes Her International Trip Wearing the Same Designer Behind the $51K Coat
Melania Trump Concludes Her International Trip Wearing the Same Designer Behind the $51K Coat

Melania Trump has been drumming up a lot of attention for her outfit choices during her international trip. Just a day after wearing a 3D floral Dolce & Gabbana coat that costs $51,000, Melania decided to wear the brand again.

For her final look of the trip, Melania chose a black D&G dress that featured crystal button embellishments. While it seems like Melania opted for a more subtle look with this sheath dress, she added a pop of color to her look with a pair of millennial pink heels. Scroll on to see her full look ahead.

Melania Trump Wore a Veil to the Vatican After Not Wearing a Headscarf in Saudi Arabia

