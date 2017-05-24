Melania Trump Wears Dolce and Gabbana to the Vatican
Melania Trump Wore a Veil to the Vatican After Not Wearing a Headscarf in Saudi Arabia
Melania Trump's fashion choices have been all over the news the past couple of days. First, she decided follow in Michelle Obama's footsteps and opted against wearing a traditional headscarf during her visit to Saudi Arabia. And now, Melania's latest fashion statement while visiting the Vatican has everybody buzzing.
Melania decided to follow Vatican protocol by wearing a veil while meeting Pope Francis for the first time. She wore a long-sleeved Dolce and Gabbana dress with a matching black veil. While many designers have voiced their opinions against dressing Melania, Stefano Gabbana — one of the designers behind the D&G — has said on many occasions that he would love to. The designer posted a picture on Instagram thanking Melania for wearing one of his designs and jokingly telling the haters that they should boycott the brand if they have anything negative to say. Have a look at her outfit and the Instagram post ahead.