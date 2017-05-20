 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Melania Trump Skips Wearing a Headscarf For Her Saudi Arabia Visit
Cannes Film Festival
Every Can't-Miss Look That's Hit the Cannes Red Carpet So Far
The Royals
The 1 Reason Pippa Middleton Won't Choose a Wedding Gown Like Kate's
Street Style
2017's Must-Have Sneaker Looks Good With Everything Already in Your Closet
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 5  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Melania Trump Skips Wearing a Headscarf For Her Saudi Arabia Visit

Melania Trump's style was under the microscope more so than ever for her first visit to Saudi Arabia as FLOTUS. The big question was whether or not she would wear a headscarf to the conservative country. As she stepped off the plane with President Donald Trump, Melania opted not to wear the traditional head garment. She instead wore a modest black long-sleeve jumpsuit with a wide gold belt and chainlink necklace. The loose outfit almost resembled the abaya, a black robe Saudi Arabian women usually wear. Melania's decision to nix a headscarf follows in the footsteps of past first ladies such as Laura Bush and Michelle Obama. Read on to see Melania's outfit of choice.

Related
Melania Trump's Pants Have a Small, but Important Detail You Shouldn't Miss

Previous Next
Join the conversation
FlotusFirst LadyMelania TrumpJumpsuitsCelebrity Style
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
We Rise
by Natalie Rivera
Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Dresses 2016
Award Season
by Sarah Wasilak
Giant Green Tea Kit Kat Bar
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
Pippa Middleton
by Sarah Wasilak
Melania Trump's First Lady Portrait Reactions
US News
The Internet Is Having a Field Day With Melania Trump's First Lady Portrait
by Eleanor Sheehan
Rainbow Sugar Cookies Recipe
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
Jennifer Aniston Ripped Boyfriend Jeans
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Is Bringing Back Your Favorite Jeans of Yesteryear
by Sarah Wasilak
Pre Met Gala Party Instagrams 2017
Celebrity Style
These Snaps Hint at What You Can Expect From the Met Gala
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Kaia Gerber Wears Realisation Polka-Dot Dress
Mother's Day
Kaia Gerber Wore the Summer Dress You're Seeing All Over Instagram
by Marina Liao
Kendall Jenner's 21st Birthday Outfits 2016
Kendall Jenner
Paris Hilton Gave Kendall Jenner the Ultimate Compliment on Her Birthday Dress
by Sarah Wasilak
Jennifer Aniston Brandon Maxwell Jumpsuit 2016
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Was Totally Dedicated to Her Little Black Dress — Until Now
by Marina Liao
Michelle Obama Wearing Corset
Michelle Obama
Nothing Is Too Hard For Michelle Obama to Style — Not Even a Corset
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds