Melania Trump Skips Wearing a Headscarf For Her Saudi Arabia Visit
Melania Trump's style was under the microscope more so than ever for her first visit to Saudi Arabia as FLOTUS. The big question was whether or not she would wear a headscarf to the conservative country. As she stepped off the plane with President Donald Trump, Melania opted not to wear the traditional head garment. She instead wore a modest black long-sleeve jumpsuit with a wide gold belt and chainlink necklace. The loose outfit almost resembled the abaya, a black robe Saudi Arabian women usually wear. Melania's decision to nix a headscarf follows in the footsteps of past first ladies such as Laura Bush and Michelle Obama. Read on to see Melania's outfit of choice.