Michelle Obama's Pinstripe Dress Is the Furthest Thing From Average Workwear

It's cool enough just seeing Michelle Obama posing alongside famous TV producer Shonda Rhimes, but take in their fabulous knee-length dresses and you'll swoon. When the two ladies came together to speak at the Pennsylvania Conference For Women in Philadelphia, Shonda opted for a rainbow lace sheath. Meanwhile, Michelle stood by her side in a work-appropriate dress that grabbed our attention and didn't let go. (Sorry that we just personified a piece of clothing, but this pinstripe number is that good.)

Zoom in close and you'll see rows of differently sized buttons running across the wool fabric and the side slits of the design. Michelle let it speak for itself by wearing just one diamond ring and slipping into simple black pumps with an ankle strap. Read on to admire her outfit from all angles when she took the stage with Shonda, then shop for similar not-so-average dresses that will earn you multiple enthusiastic head turns at the office this Fall.

Related
Michelle Obama's Post-White House Style Says Confident, Happy, and in Charge

Michelle Obama's Pinstripe Dress Is the Furthest Thing From Average Workwear
Michelle Obama's Pinstripe Dress Is the Furthest Thing From Average Workwear
Michelle Obama's Pinstripe Dress Is the Furthest Thing From Average Workwear
Michelle Obama's Pinstripe Dress Is the Furthest Thing From Average Workwear
Michelle Obama's Pinstripe Dress Is the Furthest Thing From Average Workwear
Michelle Obama's Pinstripe Dress Is the Furthest Thing From Average Workwear
Michelle Obama's Pinstripe Dress Is the Furthest Thing From Average Workwear
Gloria Coelho Striped Midi Dress
Sacai Striped Shirt Dress
Each x Other Pinstriped Wool and Cotton Dress
Jil Sander Dilly Dress
Forever 21 Plus Size Open-Shoulder Dress
Claudie Pierlot Striped Self-Tie Satin Dress
Pendleton Ryer Striped Dress
DSquared2 Dress
Pierre Balmain Stripe Dress
Farfetch
Gloria Coelho striped midi dress
from Farfetch
$648.67
Sacai
striped shirt dress
from Farfetch
$1,481$740.28
Each X Other
Pinstriped Wool & Cotton Poplin Dress
from LUISAVIAROMA
$850$595
Jil Sander
Dilly striped cotton dress
from Selfridges
$1,010
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Open-Shoulder Dress
from Forever 21
$38
Claudie Pierlot
Striped self-tie satin dress
from Selfridges
$305
Pendleton
Ryer Stripe Dress - Worsted Wool, Short Sleeve (For Women)
from Sierra Trading Post
$99.99
DSQUARED2
Dress
from Italist
$1,377
Pierre Balmain
Stripe Dress
from Blue & Cream
$1,275$893
Each X Other Day Dresses SHOP MORE
Each X Other
Blazer Wrap Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$955$286.50
Each X Other
long shirt dress
from Farfetch
$683
Each X Other
Silk Mousseline Cold-Shoulder Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$665$199.50
Each X Other
Metallic Rib-Knit Slip Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$260$78
Each X Other
Open-Back Ribbon Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$790$237
DSQUARED2 Dresses SHOP MORE
DSQUARED2
cold shoulder ruffle gown
from Farfetch
$4,105$1,642
DSQUARED2
embellished V-neck dress
from Farfetch
$1,385$554
DSQUARED2
Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
from shopbop.com
$1,395$418.50
DSQUARED2
One Shoulder Dress
from shopbop.com
$485$145.50
DSQUARED2
zip detail twill dress
from Farfetch
$1,295$841.75
Claudie Pierlot Day Dresses SHOP MORE
Claudie Pierlot
Tina sleeveless cotton-jersey dress
from Selfridges
$184$94
Claudie Pierlot
Mary open-knit dress
from Selfridges
$275$112
Claudie Pierlot
Monalisa knitted dress
from Selfridges
$275$140
Claudie Pierlot
Ruched cotton-jersey dress
from Selfridges
$147
Claudie Pierlot
Maria knitted dress
from Selfridges
$255$129
