Michelle Obama's Pinstripe Dress Is the Furthest Thing From Average Workwear

It's cool enough just seeing Michelle Obama posing alongside famous TV producer Shonda Rhimes, but take in their fabulous knee-length dresses and you'll swoon. When the two ladies came together to speak at the Pennsylvania Conference For Women in Philadelphia, Shonda opted for a rainbow lace sheath. Meanwhile, Michelle stood by her side in a work-appropriate dress that grabbed our attention and didn't let go. (Sorry that we just personified a piece of clothing, but this pinstripe number is that good.)

Zoom in close and you'll see rows of differently sized buttons running across the wool fabric and the side slits of the design. Michelle let it speak for itself by wearing just one diamond ring and slipping into simple black pumps with an ankle strap. Read on to admire her outfit from all angles when she took the stage with Shonda, then shop for similar not-so-average dresses that will earn you multiple enthusiastic head turns at the office this Fall.