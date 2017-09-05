30 Items That Will Make Your Fall Work Wardrobe Look Better Than Ever

Although we love our jobs, waking up for work isn't our favorite thing in the world. The only exception? When we have a new outfit that we can't wait to wear. Whether that's simply debuting the season's must-have bag or shoe, these little pick-me-ups really help us get dressed rather quickly in the mornings. It also doesn't hurt when your coworkers take notice and give you a compliment or two.

To make sure you're up to date with Fall's freshest picks, we rounded up 30 pieces suited for the office. You'll find a nice mix of shoes, bags, tops, and dresses — all to ensure you have the best Fall work wardrobe there is.