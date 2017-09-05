 Skip Nav
Nostalgia
How to Work Your College Sweatshirt Into Your Wardrobe — and Look Cool as Hell
Fall Fashion
19 On-Trend Fall Flats That Every Fashion Girl Needs in Her Wardrobe
Beyoncé Knowles
10 Outfits Beyoncé Wore That the World Will Never Forget
30 Items That Will Make Your Fall Work Wardrobe Look Better Than Ever

Although we love our jobs, waking up for work isn't our favorite thing in the world. The only exception? When we have a new outfit that we can't wait to wear. Whether that's simply debuting the season's must-have bag or shoe, these little pick-me-ups really help us get dressed rather quickly in the mornings. It also doesn't hurt when your coworkers take notice and give you a compliment or two.

To make sure you're up to date with Fall's freshest picks, we rounded up 30 pieces suited for the office. You'll find a nice mix of shoes, bags, tops, and dresses — all to ensure you have the best Fall work wardrobe there is.

Equipment Blouse and Trouser Set
Zara Tailored Jacket
Tai Hoop Earrings
The Daily Edited Pocket Tote
Tibi Sock Boot
Argent Grid Vest and Trouser Set
Ramy Brook Aimee Top
Simon Miller Bucket Bag
Max Mara Skirt
H&M Ruffle Dress
Wanda Nylon Coat
Ganni Slingback Pumps
Equipment Essential Cotton Shirt
Joseph Oversize Turtleneck Sweater
Johanna Ortiz Jersey Bodysuit
& Other Stories Patent Leather Loafer Pumps
Everlane
Loeffler Randall Shoulder Bag
Mango Jumpsuit
H&M Short Satin Skirt
Topshop Foldover Blouse
Aritzia Agathe T-Shirt
Gianvito Rossi Mules
Zara Wrap Blouse
Mango Scarf Belt Trousers
Monse Satin Shirt
J.Crew Horoscope T-Shirt
Mother Wide Leg Denim
Diane von Furstenberg Dress
Shoes of Prey Loafer
