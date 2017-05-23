Michelle Obama's Dress Will Tell You Exactly Where She's Going

When Michelle Obama's on business, she chooses designs that are tailored. You'll find her accessorizing with a structured leather bag and perhaps a strand of pearls. But when she's headed on vacation, Michelle lets loose. Forget the tidy hairstyle — she's rocking a wide headband and oversize shades. And when it comes to her dresses, they've all got a bit more movement, a bit more color, and a casual touch.

Whether they're made of linen or lace, or extend to the ground like some of her boho-style maxis, Michelle's vacation looks are bold enough to put a smile on your face. What might make you even more ecstatic, however, is shopping similar silhouettes ahead of your next getaway. Though you might not be jetting off to Honolulu on Air Force One with the Obamas, choosing a breezy outfit that's been FLOTUS-approved will always be on point. Scroll to get started.