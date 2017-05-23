5/23/17 5/23/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Michelle Obama Michelle Obama Vacation Dresses Michelle Obama's Dress Will Tell You Exactly Where She's Going May 23, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 1.9K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. When Michelle Obama's on business, she chooses designs that are tailored. You'll find her accessorizing with a structured leather bag and perhaps a strand of pearls. But when she's headed on vacation, Michelle lets loose. Forget the tidy hairstyle — she's rocking a wide headband and oversize shades. And when it comes to her dresses, they've all got a bit more movement, a bit more color, and a casual touch. Whether they're made of linen or lace, or extend to the ground like some of her boho-style maxis, Michelle's vacation looks are bold enough to put a smile on your face. What might make you even more ecstatic, however, is shopping similar silhouettes ahead of your next getaway. Though you might not be jetting off to Honolulu on Air Force One with the Obamas, choosing a breezy outfit that's been FLOTUS-approved will always be on point. Scroll to get started. RelatedThe 31 Most Magnificent Gowns Michelle Obama Wore While in the White House13 Photos That Prove Malia Obama Is Slowly Morphing Into MichelleThe Major Style Difference Between Melania Trump and Michelle Obama Shop Brands Yumi · Tanya Taylor · Sea · Tory Burch · Diane von Furstenberg · BCBGMAXAZRIA · Lipsy · Aqua · Jason Wu · Mara Hoffman · Alexander McQueen · Vintage Havana · La Petite Robe di Chiara Boni · Proenza Schouler · YMC · Missoni · Suno · Milly · Stella McCartney · RED Valentino · MSGM · Silvian Heach · Badgley Mischka · Mary Katrantzou · Glamorous · Clover Canyon · Asos · Etoile Isabel Marant · Helmut Lang · Nina Ricci · Escada · Express · Lisa Marie Fernandez · Silence & Noise · Tibi · M Missoni Image Source: Getty Image Source: Getty / JEWEL SAMAD Michelle in a white striped tank dress on her way to Martha's Vineyard. Image Source: Getty / JEWEL SAMAD Michelle in a black tunic dress with bows returning from Martha's Vineyard. Image Source: Getty / JEWEL SAMAD Michelle in a cobalt blue shirtdress at the zoo in Honolulu, Hawaii. Image Source: Getty / MANDEL NGAN Michelle wearing a gathered turquoise dress on her way to Panama City, Florida. Image Source: Getty / JEWEL SAMAD Michelle wearing a floral dress with a brushstroke effect in New Orleans. Image Source: Getty / JEWEL SAMAD Michelle wearing a loose white tank with a linen wrap skirt and sunglasses in Cape Cod. Image Source: Getty / SAUL LOEB Michelle wearing a leopard-print silk skirt with a white tee leaving Honolulu. Image Source: Getty / VANDERLEI ALMEIDA Michelle wearing a bold striped fit-and-flare with a short sleeve cardigan in Brazil. Image Source: Getty / SAUL LOEB Michelle wearing a satin floral dress while making an appearance in Oahu, Hawaii. Image Source: Getty / MANDEL NGAN Michelle wearing a striped tunic dress and sandals in Honolulu. Image Source: Getty / MANDEL NGAN Michelle wearing a chevron print dress with platforms in Honolulu. Image Source: Getty / JIM WATSON Michelle wearing a burnt orange printed dress, wide headband, and hoop earrings in Maryland. Image Source: Getty / NICHOLAS KAMM Michelle wearing a yellow graphic patterned dress in Cape Cod. Image Source: Getty / SAUL LOEB Michelle wearing a colorblock wrapdress in Maryland. Image Source: Getty / JEWEL SAMAD Michelle wearing a black and white printed top and breezy lace skirt in Hawaii. Image Source: Getty / NICHOLAS KAMM Michelle wearing a printed multicolored shirt dress and flats in Hawaii. Image Source: Getty / MANDEL NGAN Michelle wearing a gray floral tiered dress and a wide headband in Florida. Image Source: Getty / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI Michelle wearing a black shirtdress with mesh overlay in Cape Cod. Image Source: Getty / JEWEL SAMAD Michelle wearing a pastel DVF printed wrapdress in Maryland. Image Source: Getty / NICHOLAS KAMM Michelle wearing a navy Tory Burch dress with orange piping on the way to Martha's Vineyard. Image Source: Getty / NICHOLAS KAMM Michelle wearing a gingham print J.Crew dress with Converse in Cape Cod. Image Source: Getty / NICHOLAS KAMM Michelle wearing a DVF striped wrapdress in Hawaii. Image Source: Getty / NICHOLAS KAMM Michelle wearing a floral chiffon dress leaving Honolulu. Image Source: Getty / NICHOLAS KAMM Michelle wearing a paisley print Tory Burch dress in Buenos Aires. Image Source: Getty / NICHOLAS KAMM Michelle wearing a bright floral Tory Burch dress at a baseball game in Havana. Image Source: Getty / NICHOLAS KAMM Michelle wearing a red shirtdress on her way to Hawaii. Yumi Tea Dress In Floral Lace Tie Back Dress $38 from Asos Buy Now See more Yumi Day Dresses Tanya Taylor Monica cutout gingham cotton midi dress $505 from The Outnet Buy Now See more Tanya Taylor Day Dresses Sea gingham apron dress $420 from The Webster Buy Now See more Sea Day Dresses Tory Burch Grotto Contrast-Trim Wrap Slip Dress, Navy $495 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Tory Burch Day Dresses Tory Burch Savannah Embroidered Midi Dress $450 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Tory Burch Dresses Tory Burch Iliana lace midi dress $670 $268 from mytheresa Buy Now See more Tory Burch Cocktail Dresses Tory Burch Walden Asymmetric Colorblock Dress, Royal Navy/Red Canyon $395 $158 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Tory Burch Day Dresses Tory Burch Tovero Printed Crepe De Chine Midi Dress - Dark purple $595 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Tory Burch Day Dresses Diane von Furstenberg Julian Two silk-jersey wrap dress $360 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Dresses BCBGMAXAZRIA Beatryce Faux-Leather Dress $298 $117.99 from Lord & Taylor Buy Now See more BCBGMAXAZRIA Day Dresses Lipsy Fleur East By Tie Waist Shirt Dress $88 from Asos Buy Now See more Lipsy Day Dresses Aqua Button-Down Shirt Dress $88 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Aqua Day Dresses Jason Wu Floral Short Sleeve Dress $1895 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Jason Wu Dresses Mara Hoffman Button Down Shirt Dress $365 from Mara Hoffman Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Day Dresses Alexander McQueen Obsession print shirt dress $2285 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Alexander McQueen Day Dresses Vintage Havana Printed Double Layer Tank $60 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Vintage Havana Tanks La Petite Robe di Chiara Boni Dorcas Sleeveless Colorblock Cocktail Dress, Pink $650 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more La Petite Robe di Chiara Boni Cocktail Dresses Diane von Furstenberg Women's Penelope Colorblock Wrap Fit & Flare Dress $468 $189.98 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Day Dresses Proenza Schouler Lily-print asymmetric silk-crepe dress $1,565 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Proenza Schouler Cocktail Dresses YMC Floral Printed Swing Dress $283 from Asos Buy Now See more YMC Dresses Avenue32 Cocktail Dresses Victoria Victoria Beckham Marigold Wool Matelasse Ruffle Dress $1300 from Avenue32 Buy Now See more Avenue32 Cocktail Dresses Missoni Vintage Sunset Stripe Dress $528 from Nasty Gal Buy Now See more Missoni Day Dresses Suno Flare Hem Tank Dress $550 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Suno Day Dresses Milly A-Line Chevron Brocade Mini Dress, Multi $450 $157 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Milly Day Dresses Stella McCartney Short-Sleeve Chevron-Striped Polka-Dot Dress, Black $1295 from Bergdorf Goodman Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Dresses RED Valentino Women's Rib Knit Sweater Dress $650 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more RED Valentino Day Dresses MSGM Chevron Cold-Shoulder Mini Dress, Multicolor $675 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more MSGM Cocktail Dresses Silvian Heach Short Sleeve Woven Tunic $150 from Century 21 Buy Now See more Silvian Heach Shortsleeve Tops Badgley Mischka Floral Jacquard Pop Over Dress $385 from 6pm.com Buy Now See more Badgley Mischka Day Dresses Mary Katrantzou Floral Printed Cotton Jacquard Dress $2,195 $1,097 from LUISAVIAROMA Buy Now See more Mary Katrantzou Cocktail Dresses Glamorous Women's Jacquard Fit & Flare Dress $85 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Glamorous Day Dresses MSGM Asymmetric Printed Crepe Mini Dress - Black $925 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more MSGM Day Dresses Clover Canyon Seaside Horizon Sleeveless Jersey Dress $255 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Clover Canyon Day Dresses Diane von Furstenberg Frederica Sleeveless Colorblock Slip Dress, Rickrack Khaki/Orange/Midnight $468 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Day Dresses Diane von Furstenberg Cadenza Knit Wrap Dress $428 $171.20 from DVF.com Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Dresses Free People Dresses English Factory Womens BETWEEN THE LINES MAXI $98 from Free People Buy Now See more Free People Dresses Asos Soft Wrap Dress In Stripe With D-Ring $68 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses Stella McCartney leopard print asymmetric skirt $1071 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Skirts Etoile Isabel Marant Dempster ruffled mini skirt $285 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Etoile Isabel Marant Mini Skirts Helmut Lang Wrap Skirt $395 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Helmut Lang Skirts Asos Dresses True Violet Ombre Floral Pencil Dress $96 $46 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Dresses Lipsy Poppy Ombre Fit And Flare Midi Dress $76 $40 from Asos Buy Now See more Lipsy Dresses Ted Baker Dresses RAYVEN Fan Ombre cross over bow dress $295 from Ted Baker Buy Now See more Ted Baker Dresses Nina Ricci Tie-front crepe gown $1,765 $1,059 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Nina Ricci Evening Dresses Escada Bartolini Sleeveless Belted Shirtdress, Dark Blue $1,595 $398 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Escada Day Dresses Express tulip skirt shirt dress $69 from Express Buy Now See more Express Day Dresses Lisa Marie Fernandez eyelet belted shirt dress $635 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Day Dresses Lisa Marie Fernandez Rickrack-trimmed Linen Maxi Dress - White $995 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Dresses Silence & Noise Silence + Noise Swingy Tank Dress $49 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Silence & Noise Day Dresses Tibi Satin Poplin Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress $450 from Tibi Buy Now See more Tibi Day Dresses M Missoni Ribbon Stripe Knit Tank Dress $695 from 6pm.com Buy Now See more M Missoni Day Dresses Share this post FlotusTravel StyleMichelle ObamaGet The LookCelebrity StyleDressesShopping