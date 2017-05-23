 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Michelle Obama's Dress Will Tell You Exactly Where She's Going

Michelle Obama Vacation Dresses

Michelle Obama's Dress Will Tell You Exactly Where She's Going

When Michelle Obama's on business, she chooses designs that are tailored. You'll find her accessorizing with a structured leather bag and perhaps a strand of pearls. But when she's headed on vacation, Michelle lets loose. Forget the tidy hairstyle — she's rocking a wide headband and oversize shades. And when it comes to her dresses, they've all got a bit more movement, a bit more color, and a casual touch.

Whether they're made of linen or lace, or extend to the ground like some of her boho-style maxis, Michelle's vacation looks are bold enough to put a smile on your face. What might make you even more ecstatic, however, is shopping similar silhouettes ahead of your next getaway. Though you might not be jetting off to Honolulu on Air Force One with the Obamas, choosing a breezy outfit that's been FLOTUS-approved will always be on point. Scroll to get started.

Related
The 31 Most Magnificent Gowns Michelle Obama Wore While in the White House
13 Photos That Prove Malia Obama Is Slowly Morphing Into Michelle
The Major Style Difference Between Melania Trump and Michelle Obama

Shop Brands
Yumi · Tanya Taylor · Sea · Tory Burch · Diane von Furstenberg · BCBGMAXAZRIA · Lipsy · Aqua · Jason Wu · Mara Hoffman · Alexander McQueen · Vintage Havana · La Petite Robe di Chiara Boni · Proenza Schouler · YMC · Missoni · Suno · Milly · Stella McCartney · RED Valentino · MSGM · Silvian Heach · Badgley Mischka · Mary Katrantzou · Glamorous · Clover Canyon · Asos · Etoile Isabel Marant · Helmut Lang · Nina Ricci · Escada · Express · Lisa Marie Fernandez · Silence & Noise · Tibi · M Missoni
Image Source: Getty
Michelle in a white striped tank dress on her way to Martha's Vineyard.
Image Source: Getty / JEWEL SAMAD

Michelle in a white striped tank dress on her way to Martha's Vineyard.

Michelle in a black tunic dress with bows returning from Martha's Vineyard.
Image Source: Getty / JEWEL SAMAD

Michelle in a black tunic dress with bows returning from Martha's Vineyard.

Michelle in a cobalt blue shirtdress at the zoo in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Image Source: Getty / JEWEL SAMAD

Michelle in a cobalt blue shirtdress at the zoo in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Michelle wearing a gathered turquoise dress on her way to Panama City, Florida.
Image Source: Getty / MANDEL NGAN

Michelle wearing a gathered turquoise dress on her way to Panama City, Florida.

Michelle wearing a floral dress with a brushstroke effect in New Orleans.
Image Source: Getty / JEWEL SAMAD

Michelle wearing a floral dress with a brushstroke effect in New Orleans.

Michelle wearing a loose white tank with a linen wrap skirt and sunglasses in Cape Cod.
Image Source: Getty / JEWEL SAMAD

Michelle wearing a loose white tank with a linen wrap skirt and sunglasses in Cape Cod.

Michelle wearing a leopard-print silk skirt with a white tee leaving Honolulu.
Image Source: Getty / SAUL LOEB

Michelle wearing a leopard-print silk skirt with a white tee leaving Honolulu.

Michelle wearing a bold striped fit-and-flare with a short sleeve cardigan in Brazil.
Image Source: Getty / VANDERLEI ALMEIDA

Michelle wearing a bold striped fit-and-flare with a short sleeve cardigan in Brazil.

Michelle wearing a satin floral dress while making an appearance in Oahu, Hawaii.
Image Source: Getty / SAUL LOEB

Michelle wearing a satin floral dress while making an appearance in Oahu, Hawaii.

Michelle wearing a striped tunic dress and sandals in Honolulu.
Image Source: Getty / MANDEL NGAN

Michelle wearing a striped tunic dress and sandals in Honolulu.

Michelle wearing a chevron print dress with platforms in Honolulu.
Image Source: Getty / MANDEL NGAN

Michelle wearing a chevron print dress with platforms in Honolulu.

Michelle wearing a burnt orange printed dress, wide headband, and hoop earrings in Maryland.
Image Source: Getty / JIM WATSON

Michelle wearing a burnt orange printed dress, wide headband, and hoop earrings in Maryland.

Michelle wearing a yellow graphic patterned dress in Cape Cod.
Image Source: Getty / NICHOLAS KAMM

Michelle wearing a yellow graphic patterned dress in Cape Cod.

Michelle wearing a colorblock wrapdress in Maryland.
Image Source: Getty / SAUL LOEB

Michelle wearing a colorblock wrapdress in Maryland.

Michelle wearing a black and white printed top and breezy lace skirt in Hawaii.
Image Source: Getty / JEWEL SAMAD

Michelle wearing a black and white printed top and breezy lace skirt in Hawaii.

Michelle wearing a printed multicolored shirt dress and flats in Hawaii.
Image Source: Getty / NICHOLAS KAMM

Michelle wearing a printed multicolored shirt dress and flats in Hawaii.

Michelle wearing a gray floral tiered dress and a wide headband in Florida.
Image Source: Getty / MANDEL NGAN

Michelle wearing a gray floral tiered dress and a wide headband in Florida.

Michelle wearing a black shirtdress with mesh overlay in Cape Cod.
Image Source: Getty / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

Michelle wearing a black shirtdress with mesh overlay in Cape Cod.

Michelle wearing a pastel DVF printed wrapdress in Maryland.
Image Source: Getty / JEWEL SAMAD

Michelle wearing a pastel DVF printed wrapdress in Maryland.

Michelle wearing a navy Tory Burch dress with orange piping on the way to Martha's Vineyard.
Image Source: Getty / NICHOLAS KAMM

Michelle wearing a navy Tory Burch dress with orange piping on the way to Martha's Vineyard.

Michelle wearing a gingham print J.Crew dress with Converse in Cape Cod.
Image Source: Getty / NICHOLAS KAMM

Michelle wearing a gingham print J.Crew dress with Converse in Cape Cod.

Michelle wearing a DVF striped wrapdress in Hawaii.
Image Source: Getty / NICHOLAS KAMM

Michelle wearing a DVF striped wrapdress in Hawaii.

Michelle wearing a floral chiffon dress leaving Honolulu.
Image Source: Getty / NICHOLAS KAMM

Michelle wearing a floral chiffon dress leaving Honolulu.

Michelle wearing a paisley print Tory Burch dress in Buenos Aires.
Image Source: Getty / NICHOLAS KAMM

Michelle wearing a paisley print Tory Burch dress in Buenos Aires.

Michelle wearing a bright floral Tory Burch dress at a baseball game in Havana.
Image Source: Getty / NICHOLAS KAMM

Michelle wearing a bright floral Tory Burch dress at a baseball game in Havana.

Michelle wearing a red shirtdress on her way to Hawaii.
Image Source: Getty / NICHOLAS KAMM

Michelle wearing a red shirtdress on her way to Hawaii.

Yumi
Tea Dress In Floral Lace Tie Back Dress
$38
from Asos
Buy Now See more Yumi Day Dresses
Tanya Taylor
Monica cutout gingham cotton midi dress
$505
from The Outnet
Buy Now See more Tanya Taylor Day Dresses
Sea
gingham apron dress
$420
from The Webster
Buy Now See more Sea Day Dresses
Tory Burch
Grotto Contrast-Trim Wrap Slip Dress, Navy
$495
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Day Dresses
Tory Burch
Savannah Embroidered Midi Dress
$450
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Dresses
Tory Burch
Iliana lace midi dress
$670 $268
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Cocktail Dresses
Tory Burch
Walden Asymmetric Colorblock Dress, Royal Navy/Red Canyon
$395 $158
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Day Dresses
Tory Burch
Tovero Printed Crepe De Chine Midi Dress - Dark purple
$595
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Day Dresses
Diane von Furstenberg
Julian Two silk-jersey wrap dress
$360
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Dresses
BCBGMAXAZRIA
Beatryce Faux-Leather Dress
$298 $117.99
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more BCBGMAXAZRIA Day Dresses
Lipsy
Fleur East By Tie Waist Shirt Dress
$88
from Asos
Buy Now See more Lipsy Day Dresses
Aqua
Button-Down Shirt Dress
$88
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Aqua Day Dresses
Jason Wu
Floral Short Sleeve Dress
$1895
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Jason Wu Dresses
Mara Hoffman
Button Down Shirt Dress
$365
from Mara Hoffman
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Day Dresses
Alexander McQueen
Obsession print shirt dress
$2285
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Alexander McQueen Day Dresses
Vintage Havana
Printed Double Layer Tank
$60
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Vintage Havana Tanks
La Petite Robe di Chiara Boni
Dorcas Sleeveless Colorblock Cocktail Dress, Pink
$650
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more La Petite Robe di Chiara Boni Cocktail Dresses
Diane von Furstenberg
Women's Penelope Colorblock Wrap Fit & Flare Dress
$468 $189.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Day Dresses
Proenza Schouler
Lily-print asymmetric silk-crepe dress
$1,565
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Proenza Schouler Cocktail Dresses
YMC
Floral Printed Swing Dress
$283
from Asos
Buy Now See more YMC Dresses
Avenue32 Cocktail Dresses
Victoria Victoria Beckham Marigold Wool Matelasse Ruffle Dress
$1300
from Avenue32
Buy Now See more Avenue32 Cocktail Dresses
Missoni
Vintage Sunset Stripe Dress
$528
from Nasty Gal
Buy Now See more Missoni Day Dresses
Suno
Flare Hem Tank Dress
$550
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Suno Day Dresses
Milly
A-Line Chevron Brocade Mini Dress, Multi
$450 $157
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Milly Day Dresses
Stella McCartney
Short-Sleeve Chevron-Striped Polka-Dot Dress, Black
$1295
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Dresses
RED Valentino
Women's Rib Knit Sweater Dress
$650
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more RED Valentino Day Dresses
MSGM
Chevron Cold-Shoulder Mini Dress, Multicolor
$675
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more MSGM Cocktail Dresses
Silvian Heach
Short Sleeve Woven Tunic
$150
from Century 21
Buy Now See more Silvian Heach Shortsleeve Tops
Badgley Mischka
Floral Jacquard Pop Over Dress
$385
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more Badgley Mischka Day Dresses
Mary Katrantzou
Floral Printed Cotton Jacquard Dress
$2,195 $1,097
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Mary Katrantzou Cocktail Dresses
Glamorous
Women's Jacquard Fit & Flare Dress
$85
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Glamorous Day Dresses
MSGM
Asymmetric Printed Crepe Mini Dress - Black
$925
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more MSGM Day Dresses
Clover Canyon
Seaside Horizon Sleeveless Jersey Dress
$255
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Clover Canyon Day Dresses
Diane von Furstenberg
Frederica Sleeveless Colorblock Slip Dress, Rickrack Khaki/Orange/Midnight
$468
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Day Dresses
Diane von Furstenberg
Cadenza Knit Wrap Dress
$428 $171.20
from DVF.com
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Dresses
Free People Dresses
English Factory Womens BETWEEN THE LINES MAXI
$98
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Dresses
Asos
Soft Wrap Dress In Stripe With D-Ring
$68
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
Stella McCartney
leopard print asymmetric skirt
$1071
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Skirts
Etoile Isabel Marant
Dempster ruffled mini skirt
$285
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Etoile Isabel Marant Mini Skirts
Helmut Lang
Wrap Skirt
$395
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Helmut Lang Skirts
Asos Dresses
True Violet Ombre Floral Pencil Dress
$96 $46
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Dresses
Lipsy
Poppy Ombre Fit And Flare Midi Dress
$76 $40
from Asos
Buy Now See more Lipsy Dresses
Ted Baker Dresses
RAYVEN Fan Ombre cross over bow dress
$295
from Ted Baker
Buy Now See more Ted Baker Dresses
Nina Ricci
Tie-front crepe gown
$1,765 $1,059
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Nina Ricci Evening Dresses
Escada
Bartolini Sleeveless Belted Shirtdress, Dark Blue
$1,595 $398
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Escada Day Dresses
Express
tulip skirt shirt dress
$69
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Day Dresses
Lisa Marie Fernandez
eyelet belted shirt dress
$635
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Day Dresses
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Rickrack-trimmed Linen Maxi Dress - White
$995
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Dresses
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Swingy Tank Dress
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Silence & Noise Day Dresses
Tibi
Satin Poplin Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress
$450
from Tibi
Buy Now See more Tibi Day Dresses
M Missoni
Ribbon Stripe Knit Tank Dress
$695
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more M Missoni Day Dresses
FlotusTravel StyleMichelle ObamaGet The LookCelebrity StyleDressesShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Yumi
Tea Dress In Floral Lace Tie Back Dress
from Asos
$38
Tanya Taylor
Monica cutout gingham cotton midi dress
from The Outnet
$505
Sea
gingham apron dress
from The Webster
$420
Tory Burch
Grotto Contrast-Trim Wrap Slip Dress, Navy
from Neiman Marcus
$495
Tory Burch
Savannah Embroidered Midi Dress
from Bloomingdale's
$450
Tory Burch
Iliana lace midi dress
from mytheresa
$670 $268
Tory Burch
Walden Asymmetric Colorblock Dress, Royal Navy/Red Canyon
from Neiman Marcus
$395 $158
Tory Burch
Tovero Printed Crepe De Chine Midi Dress - Dark purple
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$595
Diane von Furstenberg
Julian Two silk-jersey wrap dress
from Selfridges
$360
BCBGMAXAZRIA
Beatryce Faux-Leather Dress
from Lord & Taylor
$298 $117.99
Lipsy
Fleur East By Tie Waist Shirt Dress
from Asos
$88
Aqua
Button-Down Shirt Dress
from Bloomingdale's
$88
Jason Wu
Floral Short Sleeve Dress
from shopbop.com
$1895
Mara Hoffman
Button Down Shirt Dress
from Mara Hoffman
$365
Alexander McQueen
Obsession print shirt dress
from Farfetch
$2285
Vintage Havana
Printed Double Layer Tank
from Bloomingdale's
$60
La Petite Robe di Chiara Boni
Dorcas Sleeveless Colorblock Cocktail Dress, Pink
from Neiman Marcus
$650
Diane von Furstenberg
Women's Penelope Colorblock Wrap Fit & Flare Dress
from Nordstrom
$468 $189.98
Proenza Schouler
Lily-print asymmetric silk-crepe dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,565
YMC
Floral Printed Swing Dress
from Asos
$283
Avenue32
Victoria Victoria Beckham Marigold Wool Matelasse Ruffle Dress
from Avenue32
$1300
Missoni
Vintage Sunset Stripe Dress
from Nasty Gal
$528
Suno
Flare Hem Tank Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$550
Milly
A-Line Chevron Brocade Mini Dress, Multi
from Neiman Marcus
$450 $157
Stella McCartney
Short-Sleeve Chevron-Striped Polka-Dot Dress, Black
from Bergdorf Goodman
$1295
RED Valentino
Women's Rib Knit Sweater Dress
from Nordstrom
$650
MSGM
Chevron Cold-Shoulder Mini Dress, Multicolor
from Neiman Marcus
$675
Silvian Heach
Short Sleeve Woven Tunic
from Century 21
$150
Badgley Mischka
Floral Jacquard Pop Over Dress
from 6pm.com
$385
Mary Katrantzou
Floral Printed Cotton Jacquard Dress
from LUISAVIAROMA
$2,195 $1,097
Glamorous
Women's Jacquard Fit & Flare Dress
from Nordstrom
$85
MSGM
Asymmetric Printed Crepe Mini Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$925
Clover Canyon
Seaside Horizon Sleeveless Jersey Dress
from MODA OPERANDI
$255
Diane von Furstenberg
Frederica Sleeveless Colorblock Slip Dress, Rickrack Khaki/Orange/Midnight
from Neiman Marcus
$468
Diane von Furstenberg
Cadenza Knit Wrap Dress
from DVF.com
$428 $171.20
Free People
English Factory Womens BETWEEN THE LINES MAXI
from Free People
$98
Asos
Soft Wrap Dress In Stripe With D-Ring
from Asos
$68
Stella McCartney
leopard print asymmetric skirt
from Farfetch
$1071
Etoile Isabel Marant
Dempster ruffled mini skirt
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$285
Helmut Lang
Wrap Skirt
from Nordstrom Rack
$395
Asos
True Violet Ombre Floral Pencil Dress
from Asos
$96 $46
Lipsy
Poppy Ombre Fit And Flare Midi Dress
from Asos
$76 $40
Ted Baker
RAYVEN Fan Ombre cross over bow dress
from Ted Baker
$295
Nina Ricci
Tie-front crepe gown
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,765 $1,059
Escada
Bartolini Sleeveless Belted Shirtdress, Dark Blue
from Neiman Marcus
$1,595 $398
Express
tulip skirt shirt dress
from Express
$69
Lisa Marie Fernandez
eyelet belted shirt dress
from Farfetch
$635
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Rickrack-trimmed Linen Maxi Dress - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$995
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Swingy Tank Dress
from Urban Outfitters
$49
Tibi
Satin Poplin Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress
from Tibi
$450
M Missoni
Ribbon Stripe Knit Tank Dress
from 6pm.com
$695
Shop More
Express Day Dresses SHOP MORE
Express
Black Off The Shoulder Smocked Maxi Dress
from Express
$59.90
Express
Karlie Kloss Solid Maxi Dress
from Express
$88
Express
Gingham Chambray Tie Shoulder Cotton Sheath Dress
from Express
$59.90
Express
Piped Lace Sheath Dress
from Express
$88
Express
Tropical Floral Print Lace-up Caftan Dress
from Express
$64.90
Nina Ricci Evening Dresses SHOP MORE
Nina Ricci
Women's Lace & Charmeuse Gown
from Barneys New York
$4,590
Nina Ricci
WOMEN'S LAMÉ VELVET GOWN
from Barneys Warehouse
$5,550 $1,389
Nina Ricci
Floral-print chiffon dress
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,987 $537
Nina Ricci
WOMEN'S BLOUSON-BACK GOWN
from Barneys Warehouse
$2,190 $549
Nina Ricci
WOMEN'S SEQUINED GOWN
from Barneys Warehouse
$5,190 $1,299
Silvian Heach Shortsleeve Tops SHOP MORE
Silvian Heach
Kaftans
from yoox.com
$37 $24
Silvian Heach
Blouses
from yoox.com
$61 $24
Silvian Heach
Blouses
from yoox.com
$44 $24
Silvian Heach
Blouses
from yoox.com
$39 $28
Silvian Heach
Blouses
from yoox.com
$46 $24
Tory Burch Day Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Spring Fashion
The Ultimate Guide to Spring Dresses Perfect For Easter Sunday
by Allie Merriam
Fall Fashion
How to Find the Best Dress For Your Body Type
by Macy Daniela Martin
Halloween
18 "Final Girl" Halloween Costumes Only Badasses Can Pull Off
by Quinn Keaney
Queen Letizia
When It Comes to Summer Work Dresses, Queen Letizia Has a Type
by Alessandra Foresto
Asos Evening Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Summer Street Style Is Worth the Wait Every Year
by Alessandra Foresto
Bella Thorne
You'll Want to Steal These Pieces From Famous in Love's Paige Townsen's Closet
by Alessandra Foresto
Wedding Season
All the Inspiration You Need This Wedding Season to Be the Best Dressed Guest
by Alessandra Foresto
Camila Alves
Camila Alves Just Showed You How to Wear Your Favorite Summer Trend in Winter
by Alessandra Foresto
Asos Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Latina Living
54 Cactus-Inspired Shopping Ideas That Are Just Sharp
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Is Already Wearing the Dress You'll See Everywhere This Spring
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Just Wore a Cape Dress No Other Royal Could Ever Pull Off — You'll Want to See It!
by Alessandra Foresto
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Just Channeled Her Never Been Kissed Days in a Dress Fit For Barbie
by Alessandra Foresto
Ted Baker Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Camila Alves
Camila Alves Just Wore the 1 Dress Every Minimalist Needs
by Macy Daniela Martin
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Just Wore the 1 Gucci Dress Fit For a Day at the Beach
by Macy Daniela Martin
Queen Letizia
When It Comes to Fresh Summer Style, No One Can Beat Queen Letizia of Spain
by Alessandra Foresto
We Spy Style
We Spy: Don't Be a Fashion Victim! Avoid These BAD Fall Trends
by Allison McNamara
Express Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
courtneerodgers
miamiamine
courtneerodgers
anna_rittenhouse
Sea Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
looklingerlove
rachparcell
themiddlecloset
blaireadiebee
Express Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lovelysilvia
cheersj
fabeveryday
lovelysilvia
Sea Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shopstylesocial
shopstylesocial
JLJAY685
shopstylesocial
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds