Miley Cyrus's Possible Wedding Dress Is as Boho as They Come
Miley Cyrus's Possible Wedding Dress Is as Boho as They Come

For the past few months, one highly important question has been on our mind: when the heck are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth finally going to tie the knot? There has been tons of speculation surrounding their upcoming wedding, especially in regards to what Miley's wedding dress may look like. But Billy Ray Cyrus might have just dropped a major hint that's sending Cyrus fans into a full-on frenzy.

Billy Ray shared the ahead photo of his daughter beaming in a gorgeous white boho style dress and captioned the mysterious post, "I'm so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus." Naturally, rumors swirled soon after, as many wondered if Miley and Liam secretly got married. Though Us Weekly reports that these were simply false rumors, we can't help but get excited at the thought of seeing Miley in a white look like this again in the near future. Here's to the future Mrs. Hemsworth!

