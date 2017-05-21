 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Miley Cyrus Will Win You Over With Her Wedding Dress
Cannes Film Festival
Every Can't-Miss Look That's Hit the Cannes Red Carpet So Far
Soma
How to Find Your Own Bra Size Right at Home
Street Style
I Stole 3 Items From My Boyfriend's Closet — and Here's How I Wore Them
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 14  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Miley Cyrus Will Win You Over With Her Wedding Dress

I don't know when or if Miley Cyrus is getting married. While Billy Ray Cyrus posted a photo that suggests she and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot, it hasn't been confirmed. Maybe Miley isn't even thinking about marriage. But in my imaginary world, she walks down the aisle in a pretty spectacular wedding dress. You see, ever since I was young, I looked at Miley as someone who represented versatility. She played two different characters on Hannah Montana, and my younger sister plastered posters of Miley all over her walls, some in which she was dressed up like Hannah, others in which she was just herself in jeans and a three-quarter-sleeved tee. But even when she was just being Miley, the actress and singer looked unique and a little bit quirky.

She's gone through many stages, but there has never been a time when Miley's paid attention to trends. During her rise to fame, she wore flares and cowboy boots, maybe because they were representative of where she came from: Franklin, TN. Post-breakup with Liam Hemsworth (the two have rekindled their relationship), Miley kind of went HAM with her wardrobe. And I liked it. What she wore, or didn't wear, was all a part of her personal revolution.

Miley's style at this point could basically be described as costume like. She dressed as a twerking teddy bear and supported LGBT rights in rainbows and big, furry coats. Then, at the 2015 Met Gala, the industry's elite gathered on the red carpet, but Miley stood alone in a cutout Alexander Wang gown. It ended up on some "worst dressed" lists, but I think it was my favorite outfit of the night. It didn't seem like Miley was trying to appear sexy or edgy but just to look like herself.

So now, as outsiders speculate on whether Miley and Liam got hitched, I can't help but to imagine her would-be bridal look. I doubt Miley Cyrus's wedding dress will be all white. It might be neon, a mix of colors, or come with an inflatable skirt. Miley might not wear a wedding dress at all, should she get married. Maybe she'll go naked. She did reveal on the Today show that she prefers to stay out of the fashion conversation: "I don't want people to talk about what I'm wearing. That's usually why I don't wear too much," she said.

One thing's for sure: if Miley Cyrus gets married, her look won't include a ballgown so glamorous that everyone focuses on the pretty (or crazy!) details. They won't be talking about The Dress, because god knows it won't be wearing her. It'll be all about Miley. Read on to see why we know Miley will hit it out of the park on her special day.

Related
All the Times Miley Cyrus's Unpredictable Outfits Made You Blush
Raise Your Hand If You Would Actually Wear Miley Cyrus's Comfy Summer Look

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Personal EssayMiley CyrusWedding DressesCelebrity WeddingsCelebrity Style
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Parenting
WARNING: This Is What Happens When You Visit a Newborn Without a Mother's Permission
by Laura Grace Weldon
Ways to Use Your Wedding Dress After Divorce
Humor
8 Ways to Use Your Wedding Dress After Divorce
by Laura Lifshitz
How to Stop Eating in Front of the TV and Computer
POPSUGAR Challenge
I Stopped Eating in Front of a Screen, and Here's What Happened
by Anna Monette Roberts
Wedding
12 Brides Went Ombré on Their Wedding Dresses — and the Results Are Stunning
by Marina Liao
Is Morning Meditation Helpful?
Productivity
I Tried Meditating Every Morning Before Work, and This Is What Happened
by Nicole Yi
Vans Old Skool Sneaker Style
Street Style
by Marina Liao
How to Find Your Bra Size Now
Soma
How to Find Your Own Bra Size Right at Home
by Sarah Wasilak
How Technology Influenced Generation X
Geek Culture
Why '80s Babies Are Different Than Other Millennials
by Anna Garvey
What Will Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress Look Like?
The Royals
by Sarah Wasilak
Ayesha Curry's Key Lime Pie With Cinnamon Toast Crunch
ayesha curry
by Brandi Milloy
Kate Middleton's Stylist Wedding Dress
Kate Middleton
It's Hard to Miss Who Kate Middleton's Stylist Channeled on Her Wedding Day
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Intan Azzahra Wearing Ivan Gunawan Wedding Gown March 2017
Fashion Instagrams
This Indonesian Bride Wore the Most "Liked" Wedding Dress on Instagram
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds