6/20/17 6/20/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Accessories Millennial Pink Bags Kick Your Neutral Purse to the Curb and Try 1 of These 20 Millennial Pink Bags June 20, 2017 by Macy Williams 23 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. We dream in millennial pink. The color has captured our hearts so much that it's all we can think about. If wearing clothing items in the shade feels like too much for you, try accessorizing with it instead. We love the idea of adding a pop of pink to your outfit with a cute purse. Take a look at the picks we're lusting over and consider a bag for yourself. ASOS Camera Bag With Quilted Chevron Cross Body Bag We'll jazz up our sundresses by wearing them with this crossbody bag ($29). Asos Camera Bag With Quilted Chevron Cross Body Bag $29 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Shoulder Bags Mystique Pom Pom Tote You can never have enough pom-poms — this tote ($115) proves it. Mystique Pom Pom Tote $115 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Mystique Duffels & Totes Kate Spade Cedar Street Small Hayden Leather Satchel This leather satchel ($298) comes in a classic silhouette that won't go out of style. Kate Spade Cedar Street Small Hayden Leather Satchel $298$149.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Kate Spade Clutches Skinnydip Star Laureli Crossbody Bag The embroidery on this crossbody bag ($68) gives it a Western feel. Topshop Shoulder Bags Skinnydip **star laureli cross body bag $68 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Shoulder Bags Love Moschino Evening Quilted Eco Leather Crossbody Bag When in doubt, go for something quilted like this crossbody bag ($128). Love Moschino Evening Quilted Eco Leather Crossbody Bag $128$102.40 from Forzieri Buy Now See more Love Moschino Evening Bags Prada Midollino Floral-Embellished Wicker & Canvas Tote Beaded floral appliqués make this wicker tote ($1,730) special. Prada Midollino Floral-Embellished Wicker & Canvas Tote $1,730 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Prada Duffels & Totes Ban.do Amigo Circle Bag This Ban.do Amigo Circle Bag ($95) has metallic pink lamé lining and an embroidered "pink skies up ahead" internal patch. Ban.do Amigo Circle Bag $95 from bando.com Buy Now Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet We'll use this leather tote ($48) constantly because it is reversible and comes with a wristlet. Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet - Black $48 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Street Level Duffels & Totes ASOS Round Crossbody Bag With Ring Detail Chain The chain on this crossbody bag ($29) has different links on each side, which adds interest to your outfit. Asos Round Cross Body Bag With Ring Detail Chain $29 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Shoulder Bags Ted Baker Mini Jarvis Leather Backpack Use this chic backpack ($269) for your everyday commute. Ted Baker Mini Jarvis Leather Backpack - Pink $269 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Ted Baker Backpacks Nasty Gal Lips Are Sealed Clutch A sleek clutch ($36) is a must have for evening looks. Nasty Gal nastygal WANT Lips are Sealed Clutch $36 from Nasty Gal Buy Now See more Nasty Gal Clutches Furla Mini Chain Strap Tote This chain-strap tote ($149) is made with rubber, which makes it extrashiny. Furla mini chain strap tote $148.65 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Furla Shoulder Bags Gucci GG Marmont Matelassé Mini Bag Treat yourself to this mini bag ($980) with a zigzag quilted design. Gucci GG Marmont matelassé mini bag $980 from Gucci Buy Now See more Gucci Shoulder Bags Sole Society Dome Satchel Throw everything you need into this satchel ($60) and use the shoulder strap to carry it around. Sole Society Dome Satchel - Pink $59.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Sole Society Satchels J.Crew Rattan Clutch This Summer, you'll use this rattan clutch ($88) for every occasion. J.Crew Rattan clutch $88 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Clutches Coccinelle Matilde Medium Leather Bucket Bag We like the drawstring closure on this bucket bag ($245) — it's a unique pick. Coccinelle Matilde Medium Leather Bucket Bag $245 from Forzieri Buy Now See more Coccinelle Shoulder Bags Ted Baker Cat Leather Crossbody Bag Cat ladies, this crossbody bag ($195) was basically made for you. Ted Baker Cat Leather Crossbody Bag - Pink $195 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Ted Baker Shoulder Bags Talbots Top-Handle Pebbled Leather Satchel Pair this leather satchel ($159) with classic pumps and you're ready for a big meeting. Talbots Top-Handle Pebbled Leather Satchel $159$83.99 from Talbots Buy Now See more Talbots Satchels Skinnydip Fringe Detail Backpack We'll use this fringe backpack ($51) for all of our festival season needs. Asos Backpacks Skinnydip Fringe Detail Backpack $51 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Backpacks Kate Spade Cameron Street Bag Fun black-and-white striped material lines this pink purse ($278). Kate Spade Cameron street large lane $278 from Kate Spade Buy Now See more Kate Spade Satchels