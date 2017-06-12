6/12/17 6/12/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Millennial Pink Pink Dresses Channel Your Inner Elle Woods in These 19 Millennial Pink Dresses June 12, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. At this point, we don't think it's possible to get sick of millennial pink. The shade is downright hypnotizing. This Summer, we're going to channel our obsession into dresses. There are so many beautiful options in the popular color — we put together a roundup of our favorite choices. These dresses come in a variety of styles and price points, so you're bound to find something worthy of your wallet. Take a look. Related10 Millennial Pink Sneakers You'll Never Want to Take Off Shop Brands Kimchi & Blue · Nicholas · Boohoo · Lisa Marie Fernandez · Topshop · Asos · Reformation · Dolce & Gabbana · J.Crew · Madewell · Kate Spade · Hd In Paris · Everlane · Ted Baker · Free People · Eva Franco Kimchi & Blue Vida Satin Handkerchief Midi Dress The satin material of this midi dress ($89) will glide right over your body. It features a deep-V neckline and racerback, so it's great for the hot weather. The handkerchief hem will look amazing on the dance floor, so wear it to a wedding. Rock it with a delicate choker necklace. Kimchi & Blue Kimchi Blue Vida Satin Handkerchief Midi Dress $89 $39.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Kimchi & Blue Dresses Nicholas Bellflower Deep-V Ball Dress This lace dress ($695) is on our most-wanted list. We love the sweetness of the lace paired with the sexiness of the plunging neckline. The hem has a natural edge that shows off the pattern of the dress. Complete this look with strappy heels. Nicholas Bellflower Deep V Ball Dress $695 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Nicholas Cocktail Dresses Boohoo Gingham Ruffle Mini Dress Get in on the gingham obsession with this minidress ($32). We love the continuous ruffle that wraps around the body of this design. The fabric is lightweight and breathable. Throw on a jean jacket with this fun pick. Boohoo Gingham Ruffle Mini Dress $32 from Asos Buy Now See more Boohoo Day Dresses Lisa Marie Fernandez Rosie Off-the-Shoulder Linen Maxi Dress Designer Lisa Marie Fernandez considers this maxi dress ($695) to be one of her all-time favorite designs. The off-the-shoulder sleeves stay in place because of the elasticized back. It's made from 100 percent linen, which makes it soft. Pair this look with a woven bag. Lisa Marie Fernandez Rosie Off-the-shoulder Linen Maxi Dress - Baby pink $695 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Dresses Topshop Knot-Front Midi Dress We're loving the knot-front detail on this midi dress ($68). The pale shade isn't too overwhelming if you're looking for a more muted version of millennial pink. Wear this dress with slides for weekend activities. It's made from a viscose blend, so it won't wrinkle easily. Topshop Knot front midi dress $68 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses ASOS Ultimate T-Shirt Dress With Rolled Sleeves Let's be real, you're going to wear this t-shirt dress ($24) all of the time. We want to sport it with our favorite pair of Converse or Vans sneakers. This comes in an oversize fit, so keep that in mind when choosing your size. It's 100 percent cotton, so make sure to hang dry. Asos Ultimate T-Shirt Dress with Rolled Sleeves $24 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Day Dresses Reformation Foxglove Dress This pink dress ($388) will be your go-to for all special occasions this season. It has adjustable straps so you can get a perfect fit up top. The thin tie belt will highlight your waist and silhouette. This will look great with sandals or heels. Reformation Foxglove Dress $388 from Reformation Buy Now See more Reformation Dresses Dolce & Gabbana Pineapple-Print Ruffled-Panel Cotton Dress Two of our favorite things make up this cotton dress ($1,795) — millennial pink and pineapples. This is the ultimate investment for a tropical vacation. The bodice has a slim fit, so make sure to go up a size if you don't want it to be too tight. Put it on with espadrilles to complete the look. Dolce & Gabbana Pineapple-print ruffled-panel cotton dress $1,795 $1,077 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Day Dresses Boohoo Corded Lace Paneled Skater Dress We love the cutouts all over this skater dress ($62). The slip underneath only goes above your knees, which highlights the lacy pattern. Get matching pink heels for a monochromatic look. Don't forget to strike a pose. Boohoo Corded Lace Paneled Skater Dress $62 from Asos Buy Now See more Boohoo Evening Dresses J.Crew Off-the-Shoulder Strapless Dress This off-the-shoulder dress ($168) also comes in petite and tall sizes. The little ties on the sleeves give this design a flirty touch. Balance out this cheerful bubblegum shade with neutral accessories. Then, put your hair in a high ponytail and you're set. J.Crew Off-the-shoulder strapless dress with ties in faille $168 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Dresses Madewell Rose Cross-Back Mini Dress Check out the back of this minidress ($110) — it has crisscross straps. The design of this piece was inspired by old-school swimsuits. We like the cream buttons that fasten the back because they are unexpected. To finish the look, put this on with sneakers and a dad hat. Madewell Rose Cross-Back Mini Dress $110 from Madewell Buy Now See more Madewell Dresses Lisa Marie Fernandez Rickrack-Trimmed Linen Maxi Dress Cinch the loose silhouette of this maxi dress ($995) with the waist belt. The rickrack trim reminds us of our childhood; it adds some whimsy to the look. Throw this in your suitcase for weekend getaways. To finish the look, wear it with a wide-brimmed hat. Lisa Marie Fernandez Rickrack-trimmed Linen Maxi Dress - Pink $995 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Day Dresses Kate Spade Satin Faille Bow-Back Dress The best part about this satin dress ($428) is the surprise detail in the back. There's an oversize bow that totally makes the look. This outfit is definitely worthy of an Instagram post. Or two. Everyone around you will love the sweet touch. Kate Spade Satin faille bow back dress $428 $255 from Kate Spade Buy Now See more Kate Spade Dresses HD in Paris Eden Poplin Dress This poplin dress ($138) is versatile because it works both in the office and on the weekend. The loose fit is comfortable if you're looking for a nice dress to wear all day long. It comes in both regular and petite sizes, too. To accessorize, put on a statement necklace with it. Hd In Paris Eden Poplin Dress $138 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Hd In Paris Dresses Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Long Slip Dress You can make this slip dress ($88) formal or casual depending on how you style it. Wear it with chunky heels and lots of bracelets for an evening look. You can also pair it with sneakers for day. It's a great piece for Summer because it's made with triacetate, a Japanese fabric that is crease-resistant and cooling. Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Long Slip Dress $88 from Everlane Buy Now See more Everlane Day Dresses Ted Baker Torrii Shift Dress Check out the subtle scallop detail on this shift dress ($279). The cut was inspired by the '60s, and we dig it. There are hidden pockets in it, so you don't even need to carry a purse. Though if you wanted to, we recommend something small and boxy. Ted Baker Women's Torrii Shift Dress $279 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Ted Baker Dresses Charles Henry Ruffle Sleeve Shift Dress The layered sleeves on this shift dress ($89) add some flounce to the design. There's a small keyhole in the back with a button closure. Put this on with metallic shoes to give it some edge. Now you're set! Nordstrom Evening Dresses Women's Charles Henry Ruffle Sleeve Shift Dress $89 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Evening Dresses Free People Fleur Du Jour Mini Dress This minidress ($148) is ideal for festival season. The embroidered details are folk-inspired. This dress also has pockets; we love it when designers think of everything. Wear this with flat sandals for a dreamy warm-weather day. Free People Fleur Du Jour Mini Dress $148 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Free People Day Dresses Eva Franco Palm & Lace Dress This pink dress ($228) exudes elegance. Look closely and you'll see that the lace has a palm leaf pattern in it. The understated print makes it perfect for Summer occasions. The A-line silhouette is universally flattering, too. Eva Franco Palm & Lace Dress $228 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Eva Franco Dresses Share this post Millennial PinkDressesShopping