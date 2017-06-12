 Skip Nav
Channel Your Inner Elle Woods in These 19 Millennial Pink Dresses

Pink Dresses

Channel Your Inner Elle Woods in These 19 Millennial Pink Dresses

Boohoo Corded Lace Paneled Skater Dress

At this point, we don't think it's possible to get sick of millennial pink. The shade is downright hypnotizing. This Summer, we're going to channel our obsession into dresses. There are so many beautiful options in the popular color — we put together a roundup of our favorite choices. These dresses come in a variety of styles and price points, so you're bound to find something worthy of your wallet. Take a look.

10 Millennial Pink Sneakers You'll Never Want to Take Off

Kimchi & Blue · Nicholas · Boohoo · Lisa Marie Fernandez · Topshop · Asos · Reformation · Dolce & Gabbana · J.Crew · Madewell · Kate Spade · Hd In Paris · Everlane · Ted Baker · Free People · Eva Franco
Kimchi & Blue Vida Satin Handkerchief Midi Dress
Kimchi & Blue Vida Satin Handkerchief Midi Dress

The satin material of this midi dress ($89) will glide right over your body. It features a deep-V neckline and racerback, so it's great for the hot weather. The handkerchief hem will look amazing on the dance floor, so wear it to a wedding. Rock it with a delicate choker necklace.

Kimchi & Blue
Kimchi Blue Vida Satin Handkerchief Midi Dress
$89 $39.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Kimchi & Blue Dresses
Nicholas Bellflower Deep-V Ball Dress
Nicholas Bellflower Deep-V Ball Dress

This lace dress ($695) is on our most-wanted list. We love the sweetness of the lace paired with the sexiness of the plunging neckline. The hem has a natural edge that shows off the pattern of the dress. Complete this look with strappy heels.

Nicholas
Bellflower Deep V Ball Dress
$695
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Nicholas Cocktail Dresses
Boohoo Gingham Ruffle Mini Dress
Boohoo Gingham Ruffle Mini Dress

Get in on the gingham obsession with this minidress ($32). We love the continuous ruffle that wraps around the body of this design. The fabric is lightweight and breathable. Throw on a jean jacket with this fun pick.

Boohoo
Gingham Ruffle Mini Dress
$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more Boohoo Day Dresses
Lisa Marie Fernandez Rosie Off-the-Shoulder Linen Maxi Dress
Lisa Marie Fernandez Rosie Off-the-Shoulder Linen Maxi Dress

Designer Lisa Marie Fernandez considers this maxi dress ($695) to be one of her all-time favorite designs. The off-the-shoulder sleeves stay in place because of the elasticized back. It's made from 100 percent linen, which makes it soft. Pair this look with a woven bag.

Lisa Marie Fernandez
Rosie Off-the-shoulder Linen Maxi Dress - Baby pink
$695
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Dresses
Topshop Knot-Front Midi Dress
Topshop Knot-Front Midi Dress

We're loving the knot-front detail on this midi dress ($68). The pale shade isn't too overwhelming if you're looking for a more muted version of millennial pink. Wear this dress with slides for weekend activities. It's made from a viscose blend, so it won't wrinkle easily.

Topshop
Knot front midi dress
$68
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses
ASOS Ultimate T-Shirt Dress With Rolled Sleeves
ASOS Ultimate T-Shirt Dress With Rolled Sleeves

Let's be real, you're going to wear this t-shirt dress ($24) all of the time. We want to sport it with our favorite pair of Converse or Vans sneakers. This comes in an oversize fit, so keep that in mind when choosing your size. It's 100 percent cotton, so make sure to hang dry.

Asos
Ultimate T-Shirt Dress with Rolled Sleeves
$24
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Day Dresses
Reformation Foxglove Dress
Reformation Foxglove Dress

This pink dress ($388) will be your go-to for all special occasions this season. It has adjustable straps so you can get a perfect fit up top. The thin tie belt will highlight your waist and silhouette. This will look great with sandals or heels.

Reformation
Foxglove Dress
$388
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation Dresses
Dolce & Gabbana Pineapple-Print Ruffled-Panel Cotton Dress
Dolce & Gabbana Pineapple-Print Ruffled-Panel Cotton Dress

Two of our favorite things make up this cotton dress ($1,795) — millennial pink and pineapples. This is the ultimate investment for a tropical vacation. The bodice has a slim fit, so make sure to go up a size if you don't want it to be too tight. Put it on with espadrilles to complete the look.

Dolce & Gabbana
Pineapple-print ruffled-panel cotton dress
$1,795 $1,077
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Day Dresses
Boohoo Corded Lace Paneled Skater Dress
Boohoo Corded Lace Paneled Skater Dress

We love the cutouts all over this skater dress ($62). The slip underneath only goes above your knees, which highlights the lacy pattern. Get matching pink heels for a monochromatic look. Don't forget to strike a pose.

Boohoo
Corded Lace Paneled Skater Dress
$62
from Asos
Buy Now See more Boohoo Evening Dresses
J.Crew Off-the-Shoulder Strapless Dress
J.Crew Off-the-Shoulder Strapless Dress

This off-the-shoulder dress ($168) also comes in petite and tall sizes. The little ties on the sleeves give this design a flirty touch. Balance out this cheerful bubblegum shade with neutral accessories. Then, put your hair in a high ponytail and you're set.

J.Crew
Off-the-shoulder strapless dress with ties in faille
$168
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Dresses
Madewell Rose Cross-Back Mini Dress
Madewell Rose Cross-Back Mini Dress

Check out the back of this minidress ($110) — it has crisscross straps. The design of this piece was inspired by old-school swimsuits. We like the cream buttons that fasten the back because they are unexpected. To finish the look, put this on with sneakers and a dad hat.

Madewell
Rose Cross-Back Mini Dress
$110
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Dresses
Lisa Marie Fernandez Rickrack-Trimmed Linen Maxi Dress
Lisa Marie Fernandez Rickrack-Trimmed Linen Maxi Dress

Cinch the loose silhouette of this maxi dress ($995) with the waist belt. The rickrack trim reminds us of our childhood; it adds some whimsy to the look. Throw this in your suitcase for weekend getaways. To finish the look, wear it with a wide-brimmed hat.

Lisa Marie Fernandez
Rickrack-trimmed Linen Maxi Dress - Pink
$995
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Day Dresses
Kate Spade Satin Faille Bow-Back Dress
Kate Spade Satin Faille Bow-Back Dress

The best part about this satin dress ($428) is the surprise detail in the back. There's an oversize bow that totally makes the look. This outfit is definitely worthy of an Instagram post. Or two. Everyone around you will love the sweet touch.

Kate Spade
Satin faille bow back dress
$428 $255
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Dresses
HD in Paris Eden Poplin Dress
HD in Paris Eden Poplin Dress

This poplin dress ($138) is versatile because it works both in the office and on the weekend. The loose fit is comfortable if you're looking for a nice dress to wear all day long. It comes in both regular and petite sizes, too. To accessorize, put on a statement necklace with it.

Hd In Paris
Eden Poplin Dress
$138
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Hd In Paris Dresses
Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Long Slip Dress
Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Long Slip Dress

You can make this slip dress ($88) formal or casual depending on how you style it. Wear it with chunky heels and lots of bracelets for an evening look. You can also pair it with sneakers for day. It's a great piece for Summer because it's made with triacetate, a Japanese fabric that is crease-resistant and cooling.

Everlane
The Japanese GoWeave Long Slip Dress
$88
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Day Dresses
Ted Baker Torrii Shift Dress
Ted Baker Torrii Shift Dress

Check out the subtle scallop detail on this shift dress ($279). The cut was inspired by the '60s, and we dig it. There are hidden pockets in it, so you don't even need to carry a purse. Though if you wanted to, we recommend something small and boxy.

Ted Baker
Women's Torrii Shift Dress
$279
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ted Baker Dresses
Charles Henry Ruffle Sleeve Shift Dress
Charles Henry Ruffle Sleeve Shift Dress

The layered sleeves on this shift dress ($89) add some flounce to the design. There's a small keyhole in the back with a button closure. Put this on with metallic shoes to give it some edge. Now you're set!

Nordstrom Evening Dresses
Women's Charles Henry Ruffle Sleeve Shift Dress
$89
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Evening Dresses
Free People Fleur Du Jour Mini Dress
Free People Fleur Du Jour Mini Dress

This minidress ($148) is ideal for festival season. The embroidered details are folk-inspired. This dress also has pockets; we love it when designers think of everything. Wear this with flat sandals for a dreamy warm-weather day.

Free People
Fleur Du Jour Mini Dress
$148
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Free People Day Dresses
Eva Franco Palm & Lace Dress
Eva Franco Palm & Lace Dress

This pink dress ($228) exudes elegance. Look closely and you'll see that the lace has a palm leaf pattern in it. The understated print makes it perfect for Summer occasions. The A-line silhouette is universally flattering, too.

Eva Franco
Palm & Lace Dress
$228
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Eva Franco Dresses
Millennial PinkDressesShopping
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds