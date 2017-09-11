 Skip Nav
Street Style
These Street Style Looks Say 1 Thing: It's Fashion Week
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama's Most Magnificent Gowns
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie's Givenchy Set Completely Transforms When the Light Hits
The 10 Most Stylish First Ladies to Walk Through the White House

We could never ignore the POTUS, it's just with such a stylish first lady by his side, we might briefly overlook him, admiring his wife's lovely ensemble right off the bat. In the case of the 10 women here — Michelle Obama, Jackie Kennedy, Hillary Clinton, and Eleanor Roosevelt all included — we were completely smitten.

These women redefined power dressing during their time in the White House, proving their confidence through fashion-forward outfits. Whether they were slipping into a gown for the inaugural ball or just giving a speech in a colorful suit, there was one common thread: these first ladies knew (or know) how to get noticed and make a memorable, sophisticated statement — now isn't that what politics is all about?

Eleanor Roosevelt
Mamie Eisenhower
Jacqueline Kennedy
Lady Bird Johnson
Pat Nixon
Betty Ford
Rosalynn Carter
Nancy Reagan
Hillary Clinton
Michelle Obama
