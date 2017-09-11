The 10 Most Stylish First Ladies to Walk Through the White House

We could never ignore the POTUS, it's just with such a stylish first lady by his side, we might briefly overlook him, admiring his wife's lovely ensemble right off the bat. In the case of the 10 women here — Michelle Obama, Jackie Kennedy, Hillary Clinton, and Eleanor Roosevelt all included — we were completely smitten.

These women redefined power dressing during their time in the White House, proving their confidence through fashion-forward outfits. Whether they were slipping into a gown for the inaugural ball or just giving a speech in a colorful suit, there was one common thread: these first ladies knew (or know) how to get noticed and make a memorable, sophisticated statement — now isn't that what politics is all about?