Santa, Are You Listening? These Vintage-Inspired Roller Skates Would Be the Cutest Gift Ever

Moxi Suede Roller Skates

Santa, Are You Listening? These Vintage-Inspired Roller Skates Would Be the Cutest Gift Ever

We have found a holiday gift that goes beyond the ordinary. This year, we're obsessed with these ridiculously cute Moxi Suede Roller Skates ($299). The vintage-inspired pair is designed with a lace-up closure, printed lining, and metal bolt-on toe-stop. They also come in all sorts of colors including mint, turquoise, red, purple, pink, and magenta.

Not only are these skates fun to glide in, but they're also so Instagram-worthy. Could you imagine opening these up for the holidays? It would be such a wonderful surprise. Make sure to go down a size when you order them; they tend to run a little big.

The quality of these skates makes them an excellent investment — you'll have them for years to come. We're hoping we're on the nice list this year! It would be a dream to receive these.

As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
MoxiGifts For WomenFashion GiftsLuxury GiftsRoller SkatingHolidayUrban Outfitters
